Camila Cabello is completely unrecognizable with new platinum blonde hair

Superstar songstress Camila Cabello is sporting a totally new look nowadays. On Wednesday, January 22, the Señorita singer took to her personal social media profile to share a shocking blonde hairdo. Decked in a pearl necklace and a bracelet, Camila was giving us serious Marilyn Monroe vibes with her new look. In the post, which garnered over 660,000+ likes, she teased fans with “my oh my, what could we POSSIBLY be doing?” The black-and-white picture with accompanying caption sent her fans and famous friends into a wondrous and ponderous frenzy as to what the accomplished singer could possibly be working on with this hawt, new look.

©@camila_cabello



Camila Cabello channels blonde bombshell Marilyn Monroe while working on her latest project

One fan of the singer double posted in the comment section, “We need a My Oh My video and we need it yesterday. Let us pray,” followed by “Marilyn MonROHMYGOD.” Famed songwriter Savan Kotecha (who has worked with everyone from Demi Lovato to Enrique Igelsias to Christina Aguilera) jumped in with a fire emoji to show his support for Camila’s new look. Not to be left out of the fun either, Spanish crooner Alejandro Sanz shared several shocked emojis after seeing the photo.

This isn’t the first time that the I Know What You Did Last Summer singer rocks a blonde hairstyle. In July 2019, the singer also shared a behind-the-scenes photo of her on the set of a music video rocking another edgier blonde look.