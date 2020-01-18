Salma Hayek reacts to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry resigning from royal family

Salma Hayek has weighed in on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s royal shakeup. When put in the hot seat on Watch What Happens Live, the 53-year-old Like A Boss star didn’t flinch. In fact, she had nothing but love for the high profile couple. “I think they’re wonderful and whatever the decision is, you know, we have to respect it,” she candidly quipped. Salma, who was among the prestigious crop of stars hand-plucked by the Duchess of Sussex to appear on the cover of British Vogue this past fall, went on to elaborate about Meghan’s demeanor.

“She’s really gorgeously humble,” Salma told host Andy Cohen, “and caring and smart.” The Mexican-American actress’ co-star Tiffany Haddish, who sat beside her, chimed in with: “That’s how we do in South Central L.A., baby!” It was clear all parties had much respect for the Sussexes, who kicked off 2020 by announcing they would step down as senior members of the royal family.

Meghan and Salma worked together in secret on British Vogue’s coveted September issue. “I couldn’t talk about it and I didn’t,” she told CNN. “I felt very honored when we did this photo shoot. No one else knew what it was for. Only me and the photographer, Peter Lindbergh, knew.”

While it seems like the pair have yet to meet in person, Salma teased that “maybe” they will now, though we may not know either way. “Maybe it's not something you're gonna see,” she said. The star, who is an advocate for women just like Meghan added: "I think we had a connection before we even talked to each other. The shock is that this person had been watching me and I had no idea. It's really beautiful and I really do think that we have a special connection."