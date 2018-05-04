Hilaria Baldwin Is The ‘Alpha Parent’ And Why She And Alec Won’t ‘Close Up Shop’ Having More Kids



Correction: On December 27, 2020, Hilaria Baldwin addressed “chatter online” surrounding her culture and identity. Hilaria clarified that she was born in Boston, Massachusetts and not Mallorca, Spain like her CAA Speaker’s biography previously stated prior to being updated. HOLA! USA’s original story published on May 4, 2018 noted that Hilaria was born in Spain and was raising her kids to speak her native language, Spanish. While Hilaria speaks to her children in Spanish, her statement on Instagram regarding where she was born means her native language, or language of the country where she was born, is not Spanish. Click here to find out what Hilaria said regarding her background.

Alec Baldwin might have been The Boss Baby onscreen, but at home, his wife Hilaria is the one in charge. The Living Clearly Method author, who shares daughter Carmen, four, and sons Leonardo “Leo,” 18 months, and Rafael, two, with the actor, opened up to HOLA! USA about parenting and family dynamics in the Baldwin household. “I am the boss at home and everybody knows that. They call me that. You ask them, ‘Who is the boss’ and they’ll say ‘Mommy is the boss,’” the 34-year-old shared. “Alec lets me be the alpha parent, which is definitely our personalities and it works well.”

Taking on the “disciplinarian” parent role works well for the yoga enthusiast and her husband, whom she married in 2012. Though she noted, “That doesn’t mean that we don’t talk about things and I ask his advice and stuff like that, but I’m just very clear about how I want things to be done.”

Hilaria, who was born in Spain, has made certain to raise her children with her native language, Spanish. “I speak to them in Spanish. Alec does not speak Spanish so he speaks to them in English. He’ll try like a little bit and then next year Carmen is going to go to a bilingual school,” she shared. “I am excited to put her in an environment where she will be around children who speak both languages.”

New York City has proven to be an exciting backdrop for the couple to bring up their kids. “We do everything as a team,” the doting mom said. “We love to spend time outside. We are big walkers. We’ll take the kids out and go walking with them. The kids have gotten really into going to museums. We just became members of the Museum of Natural History, which is really fun and it’s such a nice place because the kids can go out and run everywhere.”

The “Baldwinitos” family outings will soon include a new member. Hilaria is currently expecting her fourth child, another son, with Alec, who is also a father to 22-year-old Ireland Baldwin from his previous marriage to Kim Basinger. Hilaria revealed, “[Alec’s] very excited [about the baby]. The only thing that this means is that we potentially have to think about a fifth because Carmen really wants a sister, another sister. She wants a little sister because she has Ireland, who she’s very attached to. She wants a little sister who lives in the same house as her.”

As for whether they plan on expanding their family to grant Carmen her wish, the wellness expert laughed, “I don’t know. At this point it’s been so many babies. Well see. I think we have to do one baby at a time. I think were not going to like close up shop but at the same time we have to kind of reevaluate.”

With Mother’s Day just around the corner, Hilaria admitted that she doesn’t have any plans yet. “I don’t know. I mean maybe it’ll be having a baby then, who knows!” she joked. “I don’t think we’ve figured out our tradition yet because I’ve only been a mom for four years, so this will be my fifth year being a mom. We just spend the day together and survive,” adding, “We try to just make [every holiday] very magical.”

