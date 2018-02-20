Before the likes of Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid ruled the runways, there was another flawless beauty with instant big name recognition, endless legs and mountains of sass: Cindy Crawford. Now in her 50s, the fashion legend still has an incredble pull over fans all over the world as one of the original supermodels we adore. These days, Cindy is loving wife to handsome businessman Rande Gerber and mom to her two model children – Kaia Gerber, born in 2001, and Presley Gerber, born in 1999. In 2015, Cindy returned to the spotlight to publish her book Becoming, which details her life in the fashion industry, then she wowed fans with an appearance in Taylor Swift's Bad Blood music video, holding her own as she was joined by the decade's latest pop and fashion stars. In 2017 she again showed she still has it by returning to the Versace catwalk to pay tribute to her late friend and designer Gianni. In honor of the true fashion icon, take a look back at the incredible journey Cindy has been through over the past five decades.