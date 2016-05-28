Lady Charlotte Wellesley and Alejandro Santo Domingo marry in lavish Spanish wedding
The Duke of Wellington accompanied his daughter, Charlotte, as he walked her from the car to the church.
The Duchess of Cornwall looked lovely in a tiered cream dress. Sheltering herself from the rain, the royal arrived at the church holding an umbrella.
Czech model Eva Herzigova was amongst the guests at the lavish wedding ceremony.
The bride's page boys and flower girls were dressed in cream and olive colored outfits. The young girls also wore flower crowns in their hair.
The former King of Spain, Juan Carlos I, attended the nuptials in the small Spanish town of Illora.
Alejandro's niece Tatiana Santo Domingo was accompanied to the nuptials by her husband, Monaco royal Pierre Casiraghi.
The bride wore a beautiful cream, off-the-shoulder gown. She finished her bridal look with a long lace veil.
The couple emerge from the the church for the first time as husband and wife.
