Amy Schumer and Ciara get romantic Instagram messages from their boyfriends
Russell called Ciara his "angel" in this sweet pic posted on his Instagram from New Year's Eve.
Ben and Amy made their Instagram debut on his Instagram page in a post were he called the comedian the "smartest, funniest, most beautiful" woman he knows.
Zayn Malik made his and Gigi Hadid's relationship official by posting this candid shot on his Instagram.
Wilmer Valderama shared this sweet selfie as he supported his girl Demi Lovato during her New Year's Eve performance.
