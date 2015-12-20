Faith Hill, Tim McGraw wake up kids in 'Star Wars' attire: Celebs who prove the force is with them
The force is with these celebrities who have shown their support for the new 'Star Wars' film.
Cara Delevingne traded her runway looks for a Jabba the Hutt costume to watch the new film. The model captioned her photo, "Watching Star Wars in style."
Henry Cavill looked smouldering as he posed as a young Darth Vader, complete with red lightsaber.
Joseph Gordon-Levitt rocked 'The Force Awakens' red carpet in a home made Yoda costume, featuring handmade green ears.
"Good morning... This is how we woke up our kids!! Happy #StarWars day! #TheForceAwakens" wrote Faith Hill posing with her husband Tim McGraw.
She's only a few weeks old, but Max Zuckerberg didn't want to miss out on the fun. "The force is strong with this one," wrote proud dad Mark.
Zoe Saldana got in on the hype and kept her and her twins feet warm in these cool Star Wars character socks.
Neil Patrick Harris, his husband David Burtka and their children Harper and Gideon didn't take any half mesaures when dressing up as the 'Star Wars' cast. The poses are perfect too!
