Tim McGraw dedicates song to daughter Gracie as she heads to college

Tim McGraw is one of the top selling country artists, but he is also just a regular dad who brought his oldest daughter Gracie to college this week. Although, unlike an average father, the crooner wrote a song for his little girl, which he shared on his website.

"This is for Gracie," Tim said in the backstage clip. "I dropped you off at college this week, and I just want you to go kick ass." He then proceeds to sing a sweet song with his band called "My Little Girl" with the lyrics "You're beautiful baby from the outside in. Chase your dreams but always know the road that'll lead you home again."

Tim and his daughter Gracie performed a duet in August

Clearly wanting to spend as much time as possible with his 18-year-old daughter before she went off to college, Tim invited her on stage with him during his "Shotgun Rider" tour. The father-daughter duo performed a new track, "Here Tonight," at his Nashville concert on August 15. Tim made sure to make that concert a family affair by also inviting his wife of 18 years, Faith Hill, on stage to perform "Shotgun Rider" with him.

Gracie has remained relatively out of the spotlight, but accompanied her mom and sisters Audrey and Maggie to the Time 100 Gala in New York in April where their dad was honored. “I was hiding in my bedroom because it was full of dresses, makeup people and hair people, and my daughters were getting dressed,” Tim recalled of prepping for the star-studded event to Extra. “Finally, they got dressed and I knew I had about thirty minutes, so I went in and got my tux on, sat down and was doing makeup. My daughters were asking me questions like, ‘Do these earrings look good?’ and finally my wife said, ‘Leave your father alone, he’s getting his makeup on,’ and I thought that’s something you don’t hear every day.”

The whole family stepped out at the Time 100 Gala in April

As his daughters grow up, Tim has recounted the ups and downs of raising three daughters. “I happened to be cutting some meat up because I was cooking on the grill, and I had a white apron on, so I had little chunks of meat on this white apron,” he continued. “I had a butcher knife when I answered the door and it wasn’t on purpose, but it worked out well.”

