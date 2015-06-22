Leonardo DiCaprio invests in celeb-favorite mattress startup Casper

Leonardo DiCaprio is the latest Hollywood star to invest in New York City mattress startup company, Casper. The A-list actor is jumping into bed with fellow celebrity investors Tobey Maguire, Adam Levine, and Scooter Braun to support the fast-growing mattress company which has raised $55 million since starting last year.

“Since our launch just 14 months ago, Casper has been inundated with requests for more sleep products,” said Casper CEO Phillip Krim, in a statement.“

Celebrity starlets Kylie Jenner and Ashley Greene both shared pics of their Casper mattresses inside of their homes. “So much work to be done. IM SO EXCITED. The first thing I’m going to do is open my new @casper mattresses,” posted Kylie on her Instagram as she was pictured standing next to her black and white Casper box in an empty room in her new house.

Ashley agreed writing on Twitter: "Ohhhh yes. comfort and convenience collide. Just received my new @Casper Mattress for my guest room." The mattress comes in 6 US sizes (Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King and California King) and is delivered in a box small enough to fit in a Prius and be delivered on a bike.

“We’re excited to launch new products with the same dedication to design and engineering that allowed us to develop our universally comfortable mattresses,” Phillip continued. “And we’re equally thrilled to bring these products to a larger audience.”