Celebrity fathers and their kids: see all the precious moments
Actor Josh Lucas stole some sweets from his son Noah and our hearts at the 10th Annual Jazz Age Lawn Party Presented by St-Germain and Martini & Rossi in New York.
Actor Orlando Bloom brought his favorite little guy, son Flynn Bloom, to attend his Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.
Brad Pitt is a proud father to 6 adoring kids, possibly the most photographed family trotting the globe. We love to see the Jolie-Pitts as they jet set together, they always seem to be having a great time on their journey.
Matthew McConaughey was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and since this Southern gentleman knows what's best, he naturally brought along his stunning family to celebrate the occasion.
David Beckham and son Cruz congratulate Romeo Beckham after the Junior Marathon in London.
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka were all smiles as they wished the world a Happy Easter with their beautiful family on Instagram.
Will Smith is still looking fresh especially when he's spotted supporting his son Jaden and daughter Willow follow their creative dreams. That's a cool dad.
Country sensation Tim McGraw expressed his gratitude and posed with his family at the Time 100 Gala.
Actor and stud Johnathon Schaech and his son Camden smiled for the cameras at the 12th Annual John Varvatos Stuart House Benefit.
Doting dad Usher took in a basketball game with his son and a posted an Instagram photo from their exciting outing.
Josh Duhamel teased his wife Fergie on Instagram with a photo of him and son Axl rooting for the opposing team.
Ryan Phillippe is father to three adorable children, and he knows how lucky he is. The pop posted a pic of him and son Deacon bonding after watching some sports.
Cristiano Ronaldo, the Real Madrid soccer star, celebrated his son's 5th birthday and posted a cute pic to his Instagram feed.
Nick Lachey along with wife Vanessa were the best sports for Halloween with their son Camden.
We haven't seen he and Blake Lively's daughter quite yet, but new dad Ryan Reynolds can stop gushing about his little one calling her "the best thing that's ever happened."
Justin Timberlake celebrated his first Father's Day this year after welcoming son Silas Randall Timberlake.
Tom Brady gets smothered in kisses by his adorable children.
Chris Pratt loves spending time with his son and even posted a video teaching him the pledge of allegiance.
Kanye West is ever the doting dad to daughter North West, and we can't get enough of his softer side. Swoon!
