Exclusive: First look at Riley Keough’s wedding dress
Elvis' wife Priscilla and daughter Lisa-Marie pose with granddaughter Riley on her wedding day.
Riley is a vision in white earlier this month at her intimate Napa Valley wedding.
Ben and Riley said traditional vows at their ceremony before dancing the night away with family and friends.
The lovebirds were all smiles on vacation after their stunning nuptials.
Riley shared snaps from her vacation in Hawaii and cheekily captioned this one "Monkey."
Riley and Ben are the epitome of a fashionable couple here at amfAR's 21st Cinema Against AIDS Gala in Cap d'Antibes, France in May.
