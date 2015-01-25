SAG Awards fashion 2015: Reese Witherspoon, Julia Roberts and more
Julianne Moore in Givenchy and Chopard jewelry
Reese Witherspoon in Armani and Harry Winston jewelry
Julia Roberts in Givenchy
Julianna Margulies in Giambattista Valli
Jennifer Aniston in vintage Galliano and Fred Leighton jewelry
Keira Knightley in Erdem
Emma Stone in Dior Couture
Sofia Vergara in Donna Karan Atelier (with fiance Joe Manganiello)
Felicity Jones in Balenciaga
Lupita Nyong'o in a colorful gown
Ethan Hawke in a gray-green tux and Patricia Arquette in an emerald gown
Naomi Watts in Balenciaga
Sarah Paulson and Amanda Peet (in J. Mendel)
Claire Danes in Marc Jacobs
Maggie Gyllenhaal in Thakoon
Emilia Clarke in Donna Karan Atelier and Cartier jewelry
Julia Louis-Dreyfus in Monique Lhuillier
Laverne Cox in Johanna Johnson and Danielle Brooks in Christian Siriano
Laura Carmichael
Viola Davis in Max Mara
Sophia Bush in an orange column
Sarah Hyland in Vera Wang
Natalie Dormer in Naeem Khan
Joanne Froggatt
Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner
Julie Bowen in an embroidered cream confection
Tatiana Maslany in Oscar de la Renta
Emmy Rossum in Armani Prive
Anna Chlumsky in an iridescent white and deep red gown
