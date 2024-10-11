What is Calico Hair? The multicolored technique making a comeback this Fall

As soon as the leaves begin to fall in autumn, hair trends start to make an appearance. In 2024, "calico hair" entered the chat! The latest multicolored dye technique is making waves this season, and the inspiration behind it is the striking fur patterns of calico cats.

This trend involves blending multiple colors—usually warm, earthy tones—to create a beautifully rich and varied look. It's perfect for those looking to embrace the season's colors uniquely.

But what exactly is calico hair, and why is it trending this Fall? Let's dive into the details of this colorful craze.

© wulingyun,Getty Images What Is Calico Hair? Calico hair is a multicolored hair dye technique designed to mimic the natural patchwork of colors found in calico cats. These cats are known for their distinctive blend of white, orange, black, and occasionally brown patches, creating a beautiful and unique look. Similarly, calico hair incorporates shades and tones, blending them seamlessly or allowing them to pop out in distinct patches.



© Ray Mickshaw The beauty of calico hair lies in its versatility. You can opt for subtle, blended highlights or go bold with more vivid patches of color. Either way, the effect is dynamic and lively, adding dimension and interest to your hair. It's perfect for Fall because the colors often include rich, warm tones like copper, chestnut, auburn, and even deep gold, complementing the season's palette.



© Lionel Hahn Why Is Calico Hair Trending This Fall? Several factors contribute to calico hair's rise this season, but Miley Cyrus might be the culprit. The singer and actress soft-launched the trend for her cover with W Mag. What made the look interesting is how different angles give different elements that celebrate nature's imperfections and randomness.



Who Rocked Calico Hair First?

Calico hair is nothing new, cats would say. But Kelly Clarkson, Lindsay Lohan, and Christina Aguilera rocked this look in the early 2000s.

© Kevin Winter Since this style involves multiple shades and techniques like balayage, highlights, or hand-painting, it's best to visit a colorist specializing in creative coloring. Here, Clarkson embraced the look with warmer hues like caramel, cinnamon, amber, and honey.



© John Li If you want something edgier, don't be afraid to add unexpected pops of color like purple, teal, or coral. You can also follow Christina's iconic platinum and black look for a bold impact and high contrast.

