Skip to main contentSkip to footer
What is calico hair? The multicolored technique trending this fall
Kelly Clarkson performs at FOX-TV's "American Idol" in Los Angeles, Ca. Tuesday, August 27, 2002. Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images/FOX.© Kevin Winter

colorful craze

What is Calico Hair? The multicolored technique making a comeback this Fall

This trend involves blending multiple colors—usually warm, earthy tones—to create a beautifully rich and varied look

Shirley Gomez
Senior Writer
OCTOBER 11, 2024 11:18 AM EDT

As soon as the leaves begin to fall in autumn, hair trends start to make an appearance. In 2024, "calico hair" entered the chat! The latest multicolored dye technique is making waves this season, and the inspiration behind it is the striking fur patterns of calico cats.

This trend involves blending multiple colors—usually warm, earthy tones—to create a beautifully rich and varied look. It's perfect for those looking to embrace the season's colors uniquely. 

But what exactly is calico hair, and why is it trending this Fall? Let's dive into the details of this colorful craze.

What Is Calico Hair?© wulingyun,Getty Images

What Is Calico Hair?

Calico hair is a multicolored hair dye technique designed to mimic the natural patchwork of colors found in calico cats. These cats are known for their distinctive blend of white, orange, black, and occasionally brown patches, creating a beautiful and unique look. Similarly, calico hair incorporates shades and tones, blending them seamlessly or allowing them to pop out in distinct patches.

Kelly Clarkson (Photo by Ray Mickshaw/WireImage)© Ray Mickshaw

The beauty of calico hair lies in its versatility. You can opt for subtle, blended highlights or go bold with more vivid patches of color. Either way, the effect is dynamic and lively, adding dimension and interest to your hair. It's perfect for Fall because the colors often include rich, warm tones like copper, chestnut, auburn, and even deep gold, complementing the season's palette.

Miley Cyrus attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)© Lionel Hahn

Why Is Calico Hair Trending This Fall?

Several factors contribute to calico hair's rise this season, but Miley Cyrus might be the culprit. The singer and actress soft-launched the trend for her cover with W Mag

What made the look interesting is how different angles give different elements that celebrate nature's imperfections and randomness.

View post on Instagram
 

Who Rocked Calico Hair First?

Calico hair is nothing new, cats would say. But Kelly Clarkson, Lindsay Lohan, and Christina Aguilera rocked this look in the early 2000s.

Kelly Clarkson performs at FOX-TV's "American Idol" in Los Angeles, Ca. Tuesday, August 27, 2002. Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images/FOX.© Kevin Winter

Since this style involves multiple shades and techniques like balayage, highlights, or hand-painting, it's best to visit a colorist specializing in creative coloring. Here, Clarkson embraced the look with warmer hues like caramel, cinnamon, amber, and honey.

Singer Christina Aguilera attends a media conference to promote her new album "Stripped" at Sway October 10, 2002 in London, England. (Photo by John Li/Getty Images)© John Li

If you want something edgier, don't be afraid to add unexpected pops of color like purple, teal, or coral. You can also follow Christina's iconic platinum and black look for a bold impact and high contrast.

Actress Lindsay Lohan attends the film premiere of "Treasure Planet" at The Cinerama Dome on November 17, 2002 in Hollywood, California. The film opens nationwide on November 27, 2002. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)© Frederick M. Brown

Color placement is key in calico hair. You can opt for blended highlights for a more subtle look or, like Lindsay, place larger patches of color for a bolder, more dramatic effect. Either way, the goal is to mimic the natural randomness of a calico cat's coat.

Other Topics
READ MORE
LATEST NEWS