The resurgence of red hair in 2024: Celebrities that will inspire your next look

Trends come and go, but some make a dramatic return. In 2024, red hair is experiencing such a resurgence that it has boldly become the hottest hair trend of the year. This fiery hue, symbolizing passion, confidence, and individuality, is taking center stage, with many celebrities leading the charge and inspiring those looking to make a daring change.

Red hair has always been a striking and distinctive choice in all its shades. Red hair can be versatile and unique, from deep auburn to vibrant copper tones and fiery crimsons. Its ability to complement a wide range of skin tones and personal styles makes it a desirable option for anyone looking to stand out.

© Getty Images Meredith Duxbury is seen wearing a dark blue headscarf with a blue/pink abstract floral pattern and a dark denim coat with a waist belt from Giorgio Armani outside the Giorgio Armani Prive Show on June 25, 2024, during the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024/2025 as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France.

In 2024, this trend is fueled by a desire for bold self-expression. Red hair provides the perfect canvas as people seek to break away from the ordinary and embrace their individuality.

© Getty Images Mara Lafontan wears a dark brown satin black lace trimmed sleeveless shirt, dark brown leather bag, and black mini skirt outside Viktor & Rolf during the Paris Haute Couture Week Fall/Winter 2024-2025 on June 26, 2024, in Paris, France.

Celebrity Inspiration: Red Hair Icons

Several celebrities have been pivotal in bringing red hair back into the limelight. Their daring transformations and striking looks have inspired fans worldwide to consider this vibrant hue. Here are some of the top celebrity inspirations if you would like to dye your hair red in 2024:

© Getty Images Zendaya Known for her versatility and fearless approach to fashion, Zendaya stunned the world with her transition to a rich, reddish shade. Her red hair, often in voluminous curls or sleek waves, highlights her radiant complexion and showcases her ability to pull off any look confidently.



Emma Stone Emma Stone, a long-time advocate of red hair, continues to inspire. In 2024, she embraced a deeper, more dramatic shade of red that enhances her classic, old-Hollywood elegance. Her various hairstyles, from chic updos to soft, cascading curls, provide endless ideas for those looking to replicate her timeless beauty.



© Getty Images Rihanna Rihanna's fiery red hair is unforgettable. Her ability to switch between edgy, avant-garde styles and sophisticated, polished looks makes her a true red hair icon. Whether it's a sleek bob or dramatic, long locks, Rihanna's red hair is a powerful source of inspiration.



© Getty Images Sophie Turner Embracing a bright, coppery red, Sophie Turner's hair transformation has added a new dimension to her already striking presence. Her playful approach to styling, from casual beach waves to intricate braids, offers many ideas for experimenting with their red hair.



© Getty Images Karol G Known for her vibrant and bold style, Karol G's transition to a striking red hue made headlines. Her red hair complements her dynamic stage presence and her daring fashion choices, inspiring fans looking to make a bold statement.



© The Grosby Group Rosalía With her unique blend of flamenco and modern pop, Rosalía's fiery red hair adds an extra layer of intensity to her performances. Her innovative hairstyles, ranging from sleek ponytails to elaborate braids, offer endless inspiration for those experimenting with red hair.



© Getty Images Anitta Brazilian superstar Anitta's transformation to red hair added a new dimension to her vibrant persona. Her ability to effortlessly switch between glamorous waves and edgy, textured styles makes her a versatile red hair icon.



© Getty Images Christina Aguilera Aguilera's deep red hair perfectly complements her bold and eclectic style. Her edgy cuts and unique color choices make her a standout figure in the red hair trend, offering fresh ideas for those looking to embrace this look.



Dua Lipa Always at the forefront of fashion trends, Dua Lipa's foray into red hair has been spectacular. Her sleek, straight styles and playful, tousled looks showcase the versatility of red hair, making her a must-watch for inspiration.



How to Achieve the Perfect Red Hair

Inspired by these celebrities and ready to take the plunge? Here's how to achieve the perfect red hair: