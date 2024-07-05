Skip to main contentSkip to footer
The resurgence of red hair in 2024: Celebrities that will inspire your next look
Dua Lipa performs as she headlines the Pyramid stage during day three of Glastonbury Festival 2024 at Worthy Farm, Pilton, on June 28, 2024, in Glastonbury, England.

The resurgence of red hair in 2024: Celebrities that will inspire your next look

This fiery hue, symbolizing passion, confidence, and individuality, is taking center stage, with many celebrities leading the charge

Shirley Gomez
Senior Writer
JULY 5, 2024 3:42 PM EDT

Trends come and go, but some make a dramatic return. In 2024, red hair is experiencing such a resurgence that it has boldly become the hottest hair trend of the year. This fiery hue, symbolizing passion, confidence, and individuality, is taking center stage, with many celebrities leading the charge and inspiring those looking to make a daring change.

Red hair has always been a striking and distinctive choice in all its shades. Red hair can be versatile and unique, from deep auburn to vibrant copper tones and fiery crimsons. Its ability to complement a wide range of skin tones and personal styles makes it a desirable option for anyone looking to stand out.

Meredith Duxbury is seen wearing a dark blue headscarf with a blue/pink abstract floral pattern and a dark denim coat with a waist belt from Giorgio Armani outside the Giorgio Armani Prive Show on June 25, 2024, during the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024/2025 as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France. © Getty Images
Meredith Duxbury is seen wearing a dark blue headscarf with a blue/pink abstract floral pattern and a dark denim coat with a waist belt from Giorgio Armani outside the Giorgio Armani Prive Show on June 25, 2024, during the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024/2025 as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France.

In 2024, this trend is fueled by a desire for bold self-expression. Red hair provides the perfect canvas as people seek to break away from the ordinary and embrace their individuality. 

Mara Lafontan wears a dark brown satin black lace trimmed sleeveless shirt, dark brown leather bag, and black mini skirt outside Viktor & Rolf during the Paris Haute Couture Week Fall/Winter 2024-2025 on June 26, 2024, in Paris, France. © Getty Images
Mara Lafontan wears a dark brown satin black lace trimmed sleeveless shirt, dark brown leather bag, and black mini skirt outside Viktor & Rolf during the Paris Haute Couture Week Fall/Winter 2024-2025 on June 26, 2024, in Paris, France.

Celebrity Inspiration: Red Hair Icons

Several celebrities have been pivotal in bringing red hair back into the limelight. Their daring transformations and striking looks have inspired fans worldwide to consider this vibrant hue. Here are some of the top celebrity inspirations if you would like to dye your hair red in 2024:

Zendaya attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. © Getty Images

Zendaya

Known for her versatility and fearless approach to fashion, Zendaya stunned the world with her transition to a rich, reddish shade. Her red hair, often in voluminous curls or sleek waves, highlights her radiant complexion and showcases her ability to pull off any look confidently.

Emma Stone attended the "Poor Things" premiere at DGA Theater in New York City on December 06, 2023.

Emma Stone

 Emma Stone, a long-time advocate of red hair, continues to inspire. In 2024, she embraced a deeper, more dramatic shade of red that enhances her classic, old-Hollywood elegance. Her various hairstyles, from chic updos to soft, cascading curls, provide endless ideas for those looking to replicate her timeless beauty.

Rihanna arrives at the 2010 American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 21, 2010, in Los Angeles, California. © Getty Images

Rihanna

Rihanna's fiery red hair is unforgettable. Her ability to switch between edgy, avant-garde styles and sophisticated, polished looks makes her a true red hair icon. Whether it's a sleek bob or dramatic, long locks, Rihanna's red hair is a powerful source of inspiration.

Sophie Turner attends the premiere of HBO's "Game Of Thrones" Season 6 at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 10, 2016 in Hollywood, California.© Getty Images

Sophie Turner

Embracing a bright, coppery red, Sophie Turner's hair transformation has added a new dimension to her already striking presence. Her playful approach to styling, from casual beach waves to intricate braids, offers many ideas for experimenting with their red hair.

Karol G attends The 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards at Michelob ULTRA Arena on November 17, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada. © Getty Images

Karol G

Known for her vibrant and bold style, Karol G's transition to a striking red hue made headlines. Her red hair complements her dynamic stage presence and her daring fashion choices, inspiring fans looking to make a bold statement.

A newly red-headed Rosalia debuts her bold new look as she grabs dinner at Horses in Hollywood.© The Grosby Group

Rosalía

With her unique blend of flamenco and modern pop, Rosalía's fiery red hair adds an extra layer of intensity to her performances. Her innovative hairstyles, ranging from sleek ponytails to elaborate braids, offer endless inspiration for those experimenting with red hair.

Anitta, the Favorite Female Latin Artist award winner, poses in the press room during the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022, in Los Angeles, California.© Getty Images

Anitta

Brazilian superstar Anitta's transformation to red hair added a new dimension to her vibrant persona. Her ability to effortlessly switch between glamorous waves and edgy, textured styles makes her a versatile red hair icon.

Christina Aguilera attends The 22nd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 18, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nevada. © Getty Images

Christina Aguilera

Aguilera's deep red hair perfectly complements her bold and eclectic style. Her edgy cuts and unique color choices make her a standout figure in the red hair trend, offering fresh ideas for those looking to embrace this look.

Dua Lipa attends the Gucci Cruise 2025 Fashion Show at Tate Modern on May 13, 2024, in London, England.

Dua Lipa

Always at the forefront of fashion trends, Dua Lipa's foray into red hair has been spectacular. Her sleek, straight styles and playful, tousled looks showcase the versatility of red hair, making her a must-watch for inspiration.

How to Achieve the Perfect Red Hair

Inspired by these celebrities and ready to take the plunge? Here's how to achieve the perfect red hair:

  • Choose the Right Shade: Consider your skin tone when selecting a red hue. Fair skin often pairs well with copper and strawberry blonde tones, while deeper auburn and burgundy shades can complement darker complexions.
  • Consult a Professional: Red hair can be tricky to achieve and maintain. Visiting a professional colorist ensures you get the right shade and that your hair remains healthy throughout the coloring process.
  • Use Color-Safe Products: Red hair tends to fade faster than other colors. Invest in shampoos, conditioners, and treatments specifically designed for color-treated hair to keep your red vibrant and shiny.
  • Regular Touch-Ups: To maintain the intensity of your red hair, schedule regular touch-ups with your colorist. This helps prevent the color from becoming dull and ensures your hair looks its best.
  • Experiment with Styles: Take cues from your favorite celebrities and try out different hairstyles highlighting your new color. From sleek and straight to voluminous curls, there are endless possibilities for showcasing your red hair.

Other Topics