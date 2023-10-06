Premios Billboard de la Música Latina 2023: Lista completa de ganadores

¡Llegó el gran momento! Esta noche el Watsco Center en Coral Gables, Florida, se llenó de glamour y talento para la ceremonia de los Premios Billboard de la Música Latina 2023. Este año, Peso Pluma se llevó a casa ocho de los 21 premios a los que estaba nominado; seguido de Bad Bunny quien se alzó con siete de las 15 estatuillas de la lista de finalistas. Karol G fue premiada con cinco reconocimientos y Eslabón Armado se llevó cuatro premios.
En medio de un show lleno de presentaciones en vivo con gran talento sobre el escenario, conocimos a los ganadores de esta edición ¡y aquí te dejamos la lista completa!
CATEGORĺAS DE ARTISTAS / OVERALL ARTIST CATEGORIES
Artista del Año / Artist of the Year:
- Bad Bunny
- Fuerza Regida
- Grupo Frontera
- Karol G
- Peso Pluma
Artista del Año, Debut / Artist of the Year, New:
- Bizarrap
- Chino Pacas
- Grupo Frontera
- Peso Pluma
- Yng Lvcas
Gira del Año / Tour of the Year:
- Bad Bunny
- Daddy Yankee
- Grupo Firme
- Karol G
- Rauw Alejandro
Artista Crossover del Año / Crossover Artist of the Year:
- Justin Timberlake
- Lil Jon
- Maître Gims
- Marshmello
- Sean Paul
Global 200 Artista Latino del Año / Global 200 Latin Artist of the Year:
- Bad Bunny
- Feid
- Grupo Frontera
- Karol G
- Peso Pluma
“Hot Latin Songs” Artista del Año, Femenina / Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female:
- Becky G
- Karol G
- Rosalía
- Shakira
- Young Miko
“Hot Latin Songs” Artista del Año, Masculino / Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male:
- Bad Bunny
- Feid
- Junior H
- Natanael Cano
- Peso Pluma
Los mejores looks en la alfombra roja de Premios Billboard de la Música Latina 2023
Jacky Bracamontes nos habla de su emoción por ser anfitriona de los Premios Billboard de la Musica Latina 2023
Te decimos cómo y dónde ver los Premios Billboard de la Música Latina 2023
Premio Billboard Trayectoria Artística / Billboard Lifetime Achievement Award:
- Los Ángeles Azules
Premio Billboard ĺcono / Billboard Icon Award
- Ivy Queen
Premio Billboard Espíritu de la Esperanza / Billboard Spirit of Hope Award
- Karol G
“Hot Latin Songs” Artista del Año, Dúo o Grupo / Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
- Eslabon Armado
- Fuerza Regida
- Grupo Frontera
- Grupo Marca Registrada
- Yahritza y Su Esencia
“Hot Latin Songs” Sello Discográfico del Año / Hot Latin Songs Label of the Year:
- DEL
- Rimas
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latin Entertainment
- Warner Latina
Canción del Año, Latin Airplay / Latin Airplay Song of the Year:
- Bizarrap & Shakira, “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53”
- Karol G & Shakira, “TQG”
- Manuel Turizo, “La Bachata”
- Shakira & Ozuna, “Monotonía”
- Yandel & Feid, “Yandel 150”
Sello Discográfico del Año, Latin Airplay / Latín Airplay Label of the Year:
- Lizos
- Rimas
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latin Entertainment
- Warner Latina
Canción del Año, Ventas / Sales Song of the Year:
- Bad Bunny, “Tití Me Preguntó”
- Bizarrap & Shakira, “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53”
- Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma, “Ella Baila Sola”
- Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera, “Bebe Dame”
- Karol G & Shakira, “TQG”
CATEGORÍAS DE CANCIONES / SONGS CATEGORIES
Global 200 Canción Latina del Año / Global 200 Latin Song of the Year:
- Bad Bunny, Tití Me Preguntó
- Bizarrap & Quevedo, Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52
- Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma, Ella Baila Sola
- Manuel Turizo, La Bachata
- Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma, La Bebe
“Hot Latin Song” Canción del Año / Hot Latin Song of the Year:
- Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma, Ella Baila Sola
- Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera, Bebe Dame
- Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny, Un X100to
- Karol G & Shakira, TQG
- Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma, La Bebe
“Hot Latin Song”, Colaboración Vocal del Año / Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event:
- Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma, Ella Baila Sola
- Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera, Bebe Dame
- Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny, Un X100to
- Karol G & Shakira, TQG
- Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma, La Bebe
Canción del Año, Streaming / Streaming Song of the Year:
- Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma, Ella Baila Sola
- Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera, Bebe Dame
- Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny, Un X100to
- Peso Pluma & Natanael Cano, PRC
- Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma, La Bebe
CATEGORÍA DE ÁLBUMES / ALBUM CATEGORIES
“Top Latin Album” del Año / Top Latin Album of the Year:
- Fuerza Regida, Pa Que Hablen: I.
- Ivan Cornejo, Dañado
- Karol G, Mañana Será Bonito
- Peso Pluma, Génesis
- Rauw Alejandro, Saturno
“Top Latin Albums” Artista del Año, Masculino / Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male:
- Bad Bunny
- Ivan Cornejo
- Ozuna
- Rauw Alejandro
- Romeo Santos
“Top Latin Albums” Artista del Año, Femenina / Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female:
- Becky G
- Kali Uchis
- Karol G
- Rosalía
- Yuridia
“Top Latin Albums” Artista del Año Dúo o Grupo / Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
- Aventura
- Eslabon Armado
- Fuerza Regida
- Grupo Marca Registrada
- Maná
“Top Latin Albums” Sello Discográfico del Año / Top Latin Albums Label of the Year:
- Del
- Rimas
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latin Entertainment
- Warner Latina
CATEGORĺA LATIN POP / LATIN POP CATEGORIES
Artista “Latin Pop” del Año, Solista / Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo:
- Becky G
- Enrique Iglesias
- Rosalía
- Sebastián Yatra
- Shakira
Artista “Latin Pop” del Año, Dúo o Grupo / Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
- Camila
- Enanitos Verdes
- Maná
- Piso 21
- Reik
Canción “Latin Pop” del Año / Latin Pop Song of the Year:
- Bizarrap & Shakira, Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53
- Karol G & Shakira, TQG
- Maluma, Junio
- Rosalía & Rauw Alejandro, Beso
- Sebastián Yatra, Una Noche Sin Pensar
“Latin Pop Airplay” Sello Discográfico del Año / Latin Pop Airplay Label of the Year:
- Dale Play
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latin Entertainment
- Warner Latina
- WK
Álbum “Latin Pop” del Año / Latin Pop Album of the Year:
- Camilo, De Adentro Pa Afuera
- Morat, Si Ayer Fuera Hoy
- Piso 21, 777
- Selena, Moonchild Mixes
- Tini, Cupido
“Latin Pop Albums” Sello Discográfico del Año / Latin Pop Albums Label of the Year:
- Columbia
- RCA
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latin Entertainment
- Warner Latina
CATEGORĺA TROPICAL / TROPICAL CATEGORIES
Artista Tropical del Año, Solista / Tropical Artist of the Year, Solo:
- Elvis Crespo
- Luis Figueroa
- Marc Anthony
- Prince Royce
- Romeo Santos
Artista Tropical del Año, Dúo o Grupo / Tropical Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
- Aventura
- Gente de Zona
- La Sonora Dinamita
- Los Ángeles Azules
- Monchy & Alexandra
Canción Tropical del Año / Tropical Song of the Year:
- Manuel Turizo, La Bachata
- Marshmello & Manuel Turizo, El Merengue
- Romeo Santos & Rosalía, El Pañuelo
- Rosalía, Despechá
- Shakira & Ozuna, Monotonía
“Tropical Airplay” Sello Discográfico del Año / Tropical Airplay Label of the Year:
- Columbia
- Rimas
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latin Entertainment
- WK
“Tropical Albums” Sello Discográfico del Año / Tropical Albums Label of the Year:
- Discos Fuentes
- Sony Music Latin
- The Orchard
- Universal Music Enterprises
- Universal Music Latin Entertainment
CATEGORÍA REGIONAL MEXICANO / REGIONAL MEXICAN CATEGORIES
- Artista Regional Mexicano del Año, Solista
- Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Solo:
- Carin León
- Ivan Cornejo
- Junior H
- Natanael Cano
- Peso Pluma
Artista Regional Mexicano del Año, Dúo o Grupo / Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
- Calibre 50
- Eslabon Armado
- Fuerza Regida
- Grupo Frontera
- La Maquinaria Norteña
- Canción Regional Mexicana del Año
Regional Mexican Song of the Year:
- Carin León & Grupo Frontera, Que Vuelvas
- Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma, Ella Baila Sola
- Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera, Bebe Dame
- Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny, Un X100to
- Peso Pluma & Natanael Cano, PRC
“Regional Mexican Airplay” Sello Discográfico del Año / Regional Mexican Airplay Label of the Year:
- Afinarte
- Lizos
- Remex
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Álbum Regional Mexicano del Año / Regional Mexican Album of the Year:
- Eslabon Armado, Desvelado
- Fuerza Regida, Pa Que Hablen: I.
- Fuerza Regida, Sigan Hablando: II.
- Ivan Cornejo, Dañado
- Peso Pluma, Génesis
“Regional Mexican Albums” Sello Discográfico del Año / Regional Mexican Albums Label of the Year:
- Del
- Manzana
- Rancho Humilde
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latin Entertainment
CATEGORÍA LATIN RHYTHM / LATIN RHYTHM CATEGORIES
Artista “Latin Rhythm” del Año, solista / Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Solo:
- Bad Bunny
- Daddy Yankee
- Feid
- Karol G
- Rauw Alejandro
Artista “Latin Rhythm” del Año, Dúo o Grupo / Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
- Cartel de Santa
- Mambo Kingz
- The Rudeboyz
- Wisin & Yandel
- Zion & Lennox
Canción “Latin Rhythm” del Año / Latin Rhythm Song of the Year:
- Bad Bunny & Rauw Alejandro, Party
- Bad Bunny, Tití Me Preguntó
- Bizarrap & Quevedo, Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52
- Yandel & Feid, Yandel 150
- Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma, La Bebe
“Latin Rhythm Airplay” Sello Discográfico del Año / Latin Rhythm Airplay Label of the Year:
- Republic
- Rimas
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latin Entertainment
- Warner Latina
Álbum “Latin Rhythm” del Año / Latin Rhythm Album of the Year:
- Anuel AA, LLNM2
- Eladio Carrión, 3MEN2 KBRN
- Feid, Feliz Cumpleaños Ferxxo: Te Pirateamos El Álbum
- Karol G, Mañana Será Bonito
- Rauw Alejandro, Saturno
“Latin Rhythm Albums” Sello Discográfico del Año / Latin Rhythm Albums Label of the Year:
- Interscope Geffen A&M
- Real Hasta La Muerte
- Rimas
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latin Entertainment
CATEGORÍA ESCRITOR/PRODUCTOR/EDITORA WRITERS/PRODUCERS/PUBLISHERS CATEGORIES
Compositor del Año / Songwriter of the Year:
- Bad Bunny
- Edgar ‘Edge’ Barrera
- MAG
- Pedro Tovar
- Peso Pluma
Editora del Año / Publisher of the Year:
- 11ONCE Music, BMI
- Double P Publishing, BMI
- Prajin Miusic Publishing, BMI
- Sony Latin Music Publishing, LLC, BMI
- Street Mob Publishing, BMI
Corporación Editora del Año / Publishing Corporation of the Year:
- BMG
- Kobalt Music
- Sony Music Publishing
- Universal Music
- Warner Chappell Music
Productor del Año / Producer of the Year:
- Edgar ‘Edge’ Barrera
- Ernesto ‘Neto’ Fernández
- Jimmy Humilde
- MAG
- Ovy On The Drums