© MEN’S SPRING-SUMMER 2024 FASHION SHOW © Louis Vuitton – All rights reserved

© MEN’S SPRING-SUMMER 2024 FASHION SHOW © Louis Vuitton – All rights reserved

© MEN’S SPRING-SUMMER 2024 FASHION SHOW © Louis Vuitton – All rights reserved

Vídeo Relacionado: Bazaar for Good teams up with Style Saves - HOLA! USA