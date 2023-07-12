Emmys 2023: La lista de nominados de este año

La lista de nominados a los premios Emmy ya está disponible y nos brinda una descripción general de lo mejor del entretenimiento televisivo de este año. Las nominaciones fueron anunciadas por la actriz nominada al Emmy, Yvette Nicole Brown, y Frank Scherma, presidente de la Academia de Televisión .
Los premios se emitirán el 18 de septiembre, aunque esta fecha puede retrasarse dependiendo de la huelga de escritores en curso que está afectando a la industria en general.
A continuación, la lista completa de nominados:
Mejor Serie Dramática
- “Andor”
- “Better Call Saul”
- “The Crown”
- “House of the Dragon”
- “The Last of Us”
- “Succession”
- “The White Lotus”
- “Yellowjackets”
Mejor Serie de Comedia
- “Abbott Elementary”
- “Barry”
- “The Bear”
- “Jury Duty”
- “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
- “Only Murders in the Building”
- “Ted Lasso”
- “Wednesday”
Mejor Serie Limitada o de Antología
- “Beef”
- “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”
- “Daisy Jones & the Six”
- “Fleishman Is in Trouble”
- “Obi-Wan Kenobi”
Mejor Actor en Serie Dramática
- Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man”
- Brian Cox, “Succession”
- Kieran Culkin, “Succession”
- Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”
- Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”
- Jeremy Strong, “Succession”
Mejor Actor Secundario en Serie Dramática
- F. Murray Abraham, “The White Lotus”
- Nicholas Braun, “Succession”
- Michael Imperioli, “The White Lotus”
- Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”
- Alan Ruck, “Succession”
- Will Sharpe, “The White Lotus”
- Alexander Skarsgård, “Succession”
Mejor Actriz en Serie Dramática
- Sharon Horgan, “Bad Sisters”
- Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets”
- Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
- Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”
- Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”
- Sarah Snook, “Succession”
Mejor Actriz Secundaria en Serie Dramática
- Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”
- Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”
- Meghann Fahy, “The White Lotus”
- Sabrina Impacciatore, “The White Lotus”
- Aubrey Plaza, “The White Lotus”
- Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul”
- J. Smith-Cameron, “Succession”
- Simona Tabasco, “The White Lotus”
Mejor Actor en Serie de Comedia
- Bill Hader, “Barry”
- Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Jason Segel, “Shrinking”
- Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”
- Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”
Mejor Actor Secundario en Serie de Comedia
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”
- Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”
- Phil Dunster, “Ted Lasso”
- Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”
- James Marsden, “Jury Duty”
- Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”
- Henry Winkler, “Barry”
Mejor Actriz en Serie de Comedia
- Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”
- Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
- Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
- Natasha Lyonne, “Poker Face”
- Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday”
Mejor Actriz Secundaria en Serie de Comedia
- Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
- Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”
- Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”
- Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”
- Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”
- Jessica Williams, “Shrinking”
Mejor Actor en Serie Limitada o Película de TV
- Taron Egerton, “Black Bird”
- Kumail Nanjiani, “Welcome to Chippendales”
- Evan Peters, “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”
- Daniel Radcliffe, “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”
- Michael Shannon, “George & Tammy”
- Steven Yeun, “Beef”
Mejor Actor Secundario en Serie Limitada o Película de TV
- Murray Bartlett, “Welcome to Chippendales”
- Paul Walter Hauser, “Black Bird”
- Richard Jenkins, “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”
- Ray Liotta, “Black Bird”
- Young Mazino, “Beef”
- Jesse Plemons, “Love & Death”
Mejor Actriz en Serie Limitada o Película de TV
- Lizzy Caplan, “Fleishman Is in Trouble”
- Jessica Chastain, “George & Tammy”
- Dominique Fishback, “Swarm”
- Kathryn Hahn, “Tiny Beautiful Things”
- Riley Keough, “Daisy Jones & the Six”
- Ali Wong, “Beef”
Mejor Actriz Secundaria en Serie Limitada o Película de TV
- Annaleigh Ashford, “Welcome to Chippendales”
- Maria Bello, “Beef”
- Claire Danes, “Fleishman is in Trouble”
- Juliette Lewis, “Welcome to Chippendales”
- Camila Morrone, “Daisy Jones & The Six”
- Niecy Nash-Betts, “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”
- Merritt Wever, “Tiny Beautiful Things”
Mejor Reallity Show o Competencia
- “The Amazing Race”
- “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
- “Survivor”
- “Top Chef”
- “The Voice”
Mejor Talk Show
- “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”
- “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”
- “Late Night With Seth Meyers”
- “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”
- “The Problem with Jon Stewart”
Mejor Escrior para Serie de Comedia
- Bill Hader, “Barry” (“wow”)
- Christopher Storer, “The Bear” (“System”)
- Mekki Leeper, “Jury Duty” (“Ineffective Assistance”)
- John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese, Rob Turbovsky, “Only Murders in the Building” (“I Know Who Did It”)
- Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider, “The Other Two” (“Cary & Brooke Go to an AIDS Play”)
- Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” (“So Long, Farewell”)
Mejor Escrior para Serie de Drama
- Beau Willimon, “Andor” (“One Way Out”)
- Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel, Brett Baer, “Bad Sisters” (“The Prick”)
- Gordon Smith, “Better Call Saul” (“Point and Shoot”)
- Peter Gould, “Better Call Saul” (“Saul Gone”)
- Craig Mazin, “The Last of Us” (“Long, Long Time”)
- Jesse Armstrong, “Succession” (“Connor’s Wedding”)
- Mike White, “The White Lotus” (“Arrivederci”)
Mejor Escrior para Serie Limitada
- Lee Sung Jin, “Beef” (“The Birds Don’t Sing, They Screech in Pain”)
- Joel Kim Booster, “Fire Island”
- Taffy Brodesser-Akner, “Fleishman Is In Trouble” (“Me-Time”)
- Patrick Aison, Dan Trachtenberg, “Prey”
- Janine Nabers, Donald Glover, “Swarm” (“Stung”)
- Al Yankovic, Eric Appel, “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”
Mejor Director de Serie de Comedia
- Mary Lou Belli, “The Ms. Pat Show” (“Don’t Touch My Hair”)
- Tim Burton, “Wednesday” (“Wednesday’s Child is Full of Woe”)
- Bill Hader, “Barry” (“wow”)
- Declan Lowney, “Ted Lasso” (“So Long, Farewell”)
- Amy Sherman-Palladino, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (“Four Minutes”)
- Christopher Storer, “The Bear” (“Review”)
Mejor Director de Serie de Drama
- Benjamin Caron, “Andor” (“Rix Road”)
- Peter Hoar, “The Last of Us” (“Long, Long Time”)
- Mark Mylod, “Succession” (“Connor’s Wedding”)
- Andrij Parekh, “Succession” (“America Decides”)
- Lorene Scafaria, “Succession” (“Living+”)
- Dearbhla Walsh, “Bad Sisters” (“The Prick”)
- Mike White, “The White Lotus” (“Arrivederci”)
Mejor Director de Serie Limitada
- Paris Barclay, “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (“Silenced”)
- Valerie Faris, Jonathan Dayton, “Fleishman Is In Trouble” (“Me-Time”)
- Carl Franklin, “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (“Bad Meat”
- Lee Sung Jin, “Beef” (“Figure of Light”)
- Jake Schreier, “Beef” (“The Great Fabricator”)
- Dan Trachtenberg, “Prey”
Mejor Serie Documental o de No Ficción
- “100 Foot Wave” (HBO)
- “The 1619 Project” (Hulu)
- “Dear Mama: The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur” (FX)
- “Secrets of the Elephants” (National Geographic)
- “The U.S. and the Holocaust” (PBS)
Mejor Serie Documental o de No Ficción Especial
- “Being Mary Tyler Moore” (HBO)
- “Judy Blume Forever” (Amazon Prime Video)
- “My Transparent Life” (Amazon Prime Video)
- “Pamela: A Love Story” (Netflix)
- “Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie” (Apple TV+)
