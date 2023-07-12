70th Emmy Awards Governors Ball And 2018 Creative Arts Governors Ball Press Preview©GettyImages

Emmys 2023: La lista de nominados de este año

La entrega de los premios Emmy será en septiembre y celebran lo mejor de la televisión

Por HOLA! USA -New York

La lista de nominados a los premios Emmy ya está disponible y nos brinda una descripción general de lo mejor del entretenimiento televisivo de este año. Las nominaciones fueron anunciadas por la actriz nominada al Emmy, Yvette Nicole Brown, y Frank Scherma, presidente de la Academia de Televisión .

Los premios se emitirán el 18 de septiembre, aunque esta fecha puede retrasarse dependiendo de la huelga de escritores en curso que está afectando a la industria en general.

A continuación, la lista completa de nominados:

Mejor Serie Dramática

  • “Andor”
  • “Better Call Saul”
  • “The Crown”
  • “House of the Dragon”
  • “The Last of Us”
  • “Succession”
  • “The White Lotus”
  • “Yellowjackets”

Mejor Serie de Comedia

  • “Abbott Elementary”
  • “Barry”
  • “The Bear”
  • “Jury Duty”
  • “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
  • “Only Murders in the Building”
  • “Ted Lasso”
  • “Wednesday”

Mejor Serie Limitada o de Antología

  • “Beef”
  • “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”
  • “Daisy Jones & the Six”
  • “Fleishman Is in Trouble”
  • “Obi-Wan Kenobi”

Mejor Actor en Serie Dramática

  • Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man”
  • Brian Cox, “Succession”
  • Kieran Culkin, “Succession”
  • Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”
  • Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”
  • Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Mejor Actor Secundario en Serie Dramática

  • F. Murray Abraham, “The White Lotus”
  • Nicholas Braun, “Succession”
  • Michael Imperioli, “The White Lotus”
  • Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”
  • Alan Ruck, “Succession”
  • Will Sharpe, “The White Lotus”
  • Alexander Skarsgård, “Succession”

Mejor Actriz en Serie Dramática

  • Sharon Horgan, “Bad Sisters”
  • Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets”
  • Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
  • Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”
  • Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”
  • Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Mejor Actriz Secundaria en Serie Dramática

  • Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”
  • Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”
  • Meghann Fahy, “The White Lotus”
  • Sabrina Impacciatore, “The White Lotus”
  • Aubrey Plaza, “The White Lotus”
  • Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul”
  • J. Smith-Cameron, “Succession”
  • Simona Tabasco, “The White Lotus”

Mejor Actor en Serie de Comedia

  • Bill Hader, “Barry”
  • Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
  • Jason Segel, “Shrinking”
  • Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”
  • Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Mejor Actor Secundario en Serie de Comedia

  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”
  • Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”
  • Phil Dunster, “Ted Lasso”
  • Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”
  • James Marsden, “Jury Duty”
  • Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”
  • Henry Winkler, “Barry”
Mejor Actriz en Serie de Comedia

  • Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”
  • Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
  • Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
  • Natasha Lyonne, “Poker Face”
  • Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday”

Mejor Actriz Secundaria en Serie de Comedia

  • Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
  • Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”
  • Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”
  • Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”
  • Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”
  • Jessica Williams, “Shrinking”

Mejor Actor en Serie Limitada o Película de TV

  • Taron Egerton, “Black Bird”
  • Kumail Nanjiani, “Welcome to Chippendales”
  • Evan Peters, “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”
  • Daniel Radcliffe, “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”
  • Michael Shannon, “George & Tammy”
  • Steven Yeun, “Beef”

Mejor Actor Secundario en Serie Limitada o Película de TV

  • Murray Bartlett, “Welcome to Chippendales”
  • Paul Walter Hauser, “Black Bird”
  • Richard Jenkins, “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”
  • Ray Liotta, “Black Bird”
  • Young Mazino, “Beef”
  • Jesse Plemons, “Love & Death”

Mejor Actriz en Serie Limitada o Película de TV

  • Lizzy Caplan, “Fleishman Is in Trouble”
  • Jessica Chastain, “George & Tammy”
  • Dominique Fishback, “Swarm”
  • Kathryn Hahn, “Tiny Beautiful Things”
  • Riley Keough, “Daisy Jones & the Six”
  • Ali Wong, “Beef”

Mejor Actriz Secundaria en Serie Limitada o Película de TV

  • Annaleigh Ashford, “Welcome to Chippendales”
  • Maria Bello, “Beef”
  • Claire Danes, “Fleishman is in Trouble”
  • Juliette Lewis, “Welcome to Chippendales”
  • Camila Morrone, “Daisy Jones & The Six”
  • Niecy Nash-Betts, “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”
  • Merritt Wever, “Tiny Beautiful Things”

Mejor Reallity Show o Competencia

  • “The Amazing Race”
  • “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
  • “Survivor”
  • “Top Chef”
  • “The Voice”

Mejor Talk Show

  • “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”
  • “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”
  • “Late Night With Seth Meyers”
  • “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”
  • “The Problem with Jon Stewart”

Mejor Escrior para Serie de Comedia

  • Bill Hader, “Barry” (“wow”)
  • Christopher Storer, “The Bear” (“System”)
  • Mekki Leeper, “Jury Duty” (“Ineffective Assistance”)
  • John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese, Rob Turbovsky, “Only Murders in the Building” (“I Know Who Did It”)
  • Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider, “The Other Two” (“Cary & Brooke Go to an AIDS Play”)
  • Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” (“So Long, Farewell”)

Mejor Escrior para Serie de Drama

  • Beau Willimon, “Andor” (“One Way Out”)
  • Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel, Brett Baer, “Bad Sisters” (“The Prick”)
  • Gordon Smith, “Better Call Saul” (“Point and Shoot”)
  • Peter Gould, “Better Call Saul” (“Saul Gone”)
  • Craig Mazin, “The Last of Us” (“Long, Long Time”)
  • Jesse Armstrong, “Succession” (“Connor’s Wedding”)
  • Mike White, “The White Lotus” (“Arrivederci”)

Mejor Escrior para Serie Limitada

  • Lee Sung Jin, “Beef” (“The Birds Don’t Sing, They Screech in Pain”)
  • Joel Kim Booster, “Fire Island”
  • Taffy Brodesser-Akner, “Fleishman Is In Trouble” (“Me-Time”)
  • Patrick Aison, Dan Trachtenberg, “Prey”
  • Janine Nabers, Donald Glover, “Swarm” (“Stung”)
  • Al Yankovic, Eric Appel, “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”

Mejor Director de Serie de Comedia

  • Mary Lou Belli, “The Ms. Pat Show” (“Don’t Touch My Hair”)
  • Tim Burton, “Wednesday” (“Wednesday’s Child is Full of Woe”)
  • Bill Hader, “Barry” (“wow”)
  • Declan Lowney, “Ted Lasso” (“So Long, Farewell”)
  • Amy Sherman-Palladino, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (“Four Minutes”)
  • Christopher Storer, “The Bear” (“Review”)
Mejor Director de Serie de Drama

  • Benjamin Caron, “Andor” (“Rix Road”)
  • Peter Hoar, “The Last of Us” (“Long, Long Time”)
  • Mark Mylod, “Succession” (“Connor’s Wedding”)
  • Andrij Parekh, “Succession” (“America Decides”)
  • Lorene Scafaria, “Succession” (“Living+”)
  • Dearbhla Walsh, “Bad Sisters” (“The Prick”)
  • Mike White, “The White Lotus” (“Arrivederci”)

Mejor Director de Serie Limitada

  • Paris Barclay, “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (“Silenced”)
  • Valerie Faris, Jonathan Dayton, “Fleishman Is In Trouble” (“Me-Time”)
  • Carl Franklin, “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (“Bad Meat”
  • Lee Sung Jin, “Beef” (“Figure of Light”)
  • Jake Schreier, “Beef” (“The Great Fabricator”)
  • Dan Trachtenberg, “Prey”

Mejor Serie Documental o de No Ficción

  • “100 Foot Wave” (HBO)
  • “The 1619 Project” (Hulu)
  • “Dear Mama: The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur” (FX)
  • “Secrets of the Elephants” (National Geographic)
  • “The U.S. and the Holocaust” (PBS)

Mejor Serie Documental o de No Ficción Especial

  • “Being Mary Tyler Moore” (HBO)
  • “Judy Blume Forever” (Amazon Prime Video)
  • “My Transparent Life” (Amazon Prime Video)
  • “Pamela: A Love Story” (Netflix)
  • “Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie” (Apple TV+)
