Taylor Swift has garnered a lot of musical success over the years, becoming one of the few musicians under the age of 30 to go on to and gross the most money year-to-year, according to Forbes Magazine. Her musical success has led the singer, who was born in Reading, Pennsylvania, to win over fans across the world. Over the years, her influence has shifted from a purely musical one and evolved to one that encompasses her style as well.

When not rocking a red carpet, she dons ultra feminine outfits which incorporate lots of bright colors, statement pieces, and sky-high heels. With her album Lover, she continues to inspire her fans with her modern and unique vision of fashion. Check out her best moments below.