Meghan Markle and Archie leave Cape Town sans Prince Harry after secret visit

Meghan Markle and her baby Archie Harrison have departed Cape Town for Johannesburg. The royal duo will reunite with Prince Harry and finish off the final leg of their royal family South African tour together on Tuesday, October 1. However, the 38-year-old Duchess and her four-month-old are on their own for now. They were spotted boarding a Bristish Airways flight at Cape Town International Airport on Saturday, September 28. Wearing a white button down tucked into jeans - a favorite style of the late Princess Diana - Meghan cradled her bundle of joy tightly as she left the area after a very meaningful visit.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their baby Archie have been touring South Africa

The departure closes out a very poignant trip to the capital of South Africa. Most recently, Meghan made international headlines when a secret visit became not so secret. The mom-of-one paid her respects at the site where University of Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana, 19, was brutally tortured, raped and murdered weeks prior.

Meghan tied a yellow ribbon to the gate outside the post office where the horrendous incident took place. "We stand together in this situation. Harry & Meghan 26th September 2019," she wrote in a note left at the site. It was scribed in her distinctive calligraphy and in the local Xhosa language.

Meghan made a special secret visit

"The Duke and Duchess had been following what had happened from afar and were both eager to learn more when they arrived in South Africa," an official statement read. "The Duchess spoke to the mother of Uyinene this week to relay their condolences."

A spokesperson for Uyinene's family confirmed that Meghan talked with Uyinene's mother this week, offering her condolences. Thembelani Mrwetyana told TimesLIVE: "Yes, we can confirm that the Duchess had a telephonic conversation with Mrs Mrwetyana. The conversation was private and as such we prefer not to divulge its contents."

Prince Harry, Meghan and Archie will conclude their 10-day royal tour of South Africa on Wednesday October 2. Their final engagement will be a meeting in Pretoria with President Cyril Ramaphosa.



