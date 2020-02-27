Some people seem like they were born to walk the red carpet, and Blake Lively is on such person. It’s not just her model-like presence and beauty but also her ability to choose the perfect outfit at every opportunity. Such taste and poise has awarded her fashion icon status.

She first came to our attention playing trend-setter Serena van der Woodsen in Gossip Girl, and she’s cemented her status over the years as a leading actress in various movies, eventos y campañas de moda y belleza que quieren hacerse con su brillante aura de old Hollywood movie star.

La madre de tres y esposa del también actor Ryan Reynolds, Blake sigue sin temor a experimentar con todas las opciones que le ofrecen las fashion trends, y así lo demostramos al recordar 12 de sus más memorables desfiles sobre la alfombra roja:

