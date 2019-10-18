JLo exudes Sofia Vergara vibes in wedding gown and our jaws have dropped (on the floor)
Visions of Jennifer Lopez in a wedding dress have been dancing in our heads ever since the superstar announced her engagement to Alex Rodriguez. Those dreams came true this week, though not entirely in the way we expected. Although fans lining the sidewalks of New York City may have gotten their hopes up, the 50-year-old talent was wrapped up in an over-the-top gown for a different purpose: to film her new flick Marry Me. Regardless, the lavish photos are more than enough eye candy to hold us over until JLo’s actual big day and recall to memory the wedding of another Latina icon!
Adorned with ornate beading and an extravagant train, Jenny’s design was eye-catching beyond belief. Her character accessorized with equally glamorous jewels, a fur shawl and, of course, an elaborate veil.
Though in traditional white, the whole ensemble exuded a silver-drenched periwinkle hue. As the production filmed late into the night, the star needed assistance moving around in the massive gown and abided the chilly weather with a fur jacket.
Not only did the triple threat look like a royal wedding bride as she waltzed through the evening, but like fellow Latina powerhouse Sofia Vergara. JLo graced the film’s Atelier Condo Building shooting location in Hell’s Kitchen donning a poofy princess ball gown by Zuhair Murad, the same designer that the Colombian Modern Family star rocked during her nuptials with Joe Manganiello.
