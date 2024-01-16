Emmy Awards 2024: lista completa de ganadores

¡La temporada de los premios continúa! Luego de un cambio de fecha por la huelga de actores y guionistas de Hollywood, al fin se llevó a cabo la 75a. entrega de los Emmy Awards. La entrega de premios, que reconoce a lo mejor de la televisión, se realizó en el Peacock Theatre, en Los Ángeles, California. Las series que destacaron en la entrega fueron Succession, Beef y The Bear, producciones que también brillaron en las pasadas entregas de los Critics Choice Awards y los Golden Globes.
Jennifer Coolidge volvió a conquistar el premio de Mejor Actriz de Reparto por su papel de Tanya McQuoid en la serie The White Lotus. La actriz triunfó en la entrega de 2022 en la misma categoría.
Jeremy Allen White arrasó en la categoría de Mejor Actor Principal en Serie de Comedia por su participación en The Bear. Ayo Edebiri conquistó la categoría de Mejor Actriz de Reparto en Serie de Comedia. Para ambos actores, esta temporada de premios seguramente será algo inolvidable, pues también deslumbraron en los Critics Choice Awards y los Golden Globes. El actor Matthew Macfayden de Succession triunfó en la terna de Mejor Actor de Reparto en Serie de Drama por su actuación como Tom Wambsgabs.
A continuación, te presentamos la lista completa de ganadores:
MEJOR SERIE DE DRAMA
- “Andor” (Disney+)
- “Better Call Saul” (AMC)
- “The Crown” (Netflix)
- “House of the Dragon” (HBO/Max)
- “The Last of Us” (HBO/Max)
- “Succession” (HBO/Max)
- “The White Lotus” (HBO/Max)
- “Yellowjackets” (Showtime)
MEJOR GUION EN SERIE DE DRAMA
- “Andor” - Beau Willimon
- “Bad Sisters” - Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel y Brett Baer
- “Better Call Saul” - Gordon Smith
- “Better Call Saul” - Peter Gould
- “The Last Of Us” - Craig Mazin
- “Succession” - Jesse Armstrong
- “The White Lotus” - Mike White
MEJOR ACTRIZ PRINCIPAL EN SERIE DE DRAMA
- Sharon Horgan (“Bad Sisters”)
- Melanie Lynskey (“Yellowjackets”)
- Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)
- Bella Ramsey (“The Last of Us”)
- Keri Russell (“The Diplomat”)
- Sarah Snook (“Succession”)
MEJOR ACTOR PRINCIPAL EN SERIE DE DRAMA
- Jeff Bridges (“The Old Man”)
- Brian Cox (“Succession”)
- Kieran Culkin (“Succession”)
- Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)
- Pedro Pascal (“The Last of Us”)
- Jeremy Strong (“Succession”)
MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA
- “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)
- “Barry” (HBO/Max)
- “The Bear” (FX)
- “Jury Duty” (Amazon Freevee)
- “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Prime Video)
- “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)
- “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)
- “Wednesday” (Netflix)
MEJOR GUION EN SERIE DE COMEDIA
- “Barry” - Bill Hader
- “The Bear” - Christopher Storer
- “Jury Duty” - Mekki Leeper
- “Only Murders in the Building” - John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese y Rob Turbovsky
- “The Other Two” - Chris Kelly y Sarah Schneider
- “Ted Lasso” - Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly y Jason Sudeikis
MEJOR ACTOR PRINCIPAL EN SERIE DE COMEDIA
- Bill Hader (“Barry”)
- Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”)
- Jason Segel (“Shrinking”)
- Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”)
- Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”)
MEJOR ACTRIZ PRINCIPAL EN SERIE DE COMEDIA
- Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”)
- Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”)
- Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)
- Natasha Lyonne (“Poker Face”)
- Jenna Ortega (“Wednesday”)
MEJOR SERIE LIMITADA, PELÍCULA O ANTOLOGÍA
- “Beef” (Netflix)
- “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (Netflix)
- “Daisy Jones & the Six” (Prime Video)
- “Fleishman Is in Trouble” (FX)
- “Obi-Wan Kenobi” (Disney+)
MEJOR DOCUSERIE
- “Dear Mama” (FX)
- “100 Foot Wave” (HBO Max)
- “Secrets of the Elephants” (National Geographic)
- “The 1619 Project” (Hulu)
- “The U.S. and the Holocaust” (PBS)
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN SERIE DE DRAMA
- Matthew Macfadyen (“Succession”)
- F. Murray Abraham (“The White Lotus”)
- Nicholas Braun (“Succession”)
- Michael Imperioli (“The White Lotus”)
- Theo James (“The White Lotus”)
- Alan Ruck (“Succession”)
- Will Sharpe (“The White Lotus”)
- Alexander Skarsgård (“Succession”)
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN SERIE DE DRAMA
- Jennifer Coolidge (“The White Lotus”)
- Elizabeth Debicki (“The Crown”)
- Meghann Fahy (“The White Lotus”)
- Sabrina Impacciatore (“The White Lotus”)
- Aubrey Plaza (“The White Lotus”)
- Rhea Seehorn (“Better Call Saul”)J. Smith-Cameron (“Succession”)
- Simona Tabasco (“The White Lotus”)
MEJOR ACTRIZ EN SERIE LIMITADA, PELÍCULA O ANTOLOGÍA
- Lizzy Caplan (“Fleishman Is in Trouble”)
- Jessica Chastain (“George & Tammy”)
- Dominique Fishback (“Swarm”)
- Kathryn Hahn (“Tiny Beautiful Things”)
- Riley Keough (“Daisy Jones & the Six”)
- Ali Wong (“Beef”)
MEJOR ACTOR EN SERIE LIMITADA, PELÍCULA O ANTOLOGÍA
- Taron Egerton (“Black Bird”)
- Kumail Nanjiani (“Welcome to Chippendales”)
- Evan Peters (“Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”)
- Daniel Radcliffe (“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”)
- Michael Shannon (“George & Tammy”)
- Steven Yeun (“Beef”)
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN SERIE LIMITADA, PELÍCULA O ANTOLOGÍA
- Murray Bartlett (“Welcome To Chippendales”)
- Paul Walter Hauser (“Black Bird”)
- Richard Jenkins (“Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”)
- Joseph Lee (“Beef”)
- Ray Liotta (“Black Bird”)
- Young Mazino (“Beef”)
- Jesse Plemons (“Love & Death”)
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN SERIE LIMITADA, PELÍCULA O ANTOLOGÍA
- Annaleigh Ashford (“Welcome To Chippendales”)
- Maria Bello (“Beef”)
- Claire Danes (“Fleishman Is In Trouble”)
- Juliette Lewis (“Welcome to Chippendales”)
- Camila Morrone (“Daisy Jones & The Six”)
- Niecy Nash-Betts (“Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”)
- Merritt Wever (“Tiny Beautiful Things”)
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN SERIE DE COMEDIA
- Anthony Carrigan (“Barry”)
- Phil Dunster (“Ted Lasso”)
- Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”)
- James Marsden (“Jury Duty”)
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach (“The Bear”)
- Tyler James Williams (“Abbott Elementary”)
- Henry Winkler (“Barry”)
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN SERIE DE COMEDIA
- Ayo Edebiri (“The Bear”)
- Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)
- Janelle James (“Abbott Elementary”)
- Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”)
- Juno Temple (“Ted Lasso”)
- Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”)
- Jessica Williams (“Shrinking”)
MEJOR TALK SHOW
- “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central)
- “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (ABC)
- “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (NBC)
- “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (CBS)
- “The Problem With Jon Stewart” (Apple TV+)
MEJOR REALITY
- “The Amazing Race” (CBS)
- “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)
- “Survivor” (CBS)
- “Top Chef” (Bravo TV)
- “The Voice” (NBC)
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN PARA UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA
- Bill Hader (“Barry”)
- Declan Lowney (“Ted Lasso”)
- Christopher Storer (“The Bear”)
- Amy Sherman-Palladino (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)
- María Lou Belli (“The Ms. Pat Show”)
- Tim Burton (“Wednesday”)
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN PARA UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA
- Benjamín Carón (“Andor”)
- Dearbhla Walsh (“Bad sisters”)
- Mark Mylod (“Succession”- ‘La boda de Connor’)
- Lorene Scafaria (“Succession”)
- Andriy Parekh (“Succession”)
- Pedro Hoar (“The Last of us”)
- Mike White (“The White Lotus”)
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN PARA UNA SERIE O PELÍCULA LIMITADA O DE ANTOLOGÍA
- Lee Sung Jin (“Beef”)
- Jake Schreier (“Beef”)
- Carl Franklin (“Dahmer - Monstruo: La historia de Jeffrey Dahmer”)
- París Barclay (“Dahmer - Monstruo: La historia de Jeffrey Dahmer”)
- Valerie Faris, Jonathan Dayton (“Fleishman is in trouble”)
- Dan Trachtenberg (“Prey”)
MEJOR GUION PARA UNA SERIE O PELÍCULA LIMITADA O DE ANTOLOGÍA
- Lee Sung Jin (“Beef”)
- Joel Kim Booster (“Fire island”)
- Taffy Brodesser-Akner (“Fleishman is in trouble”)
- Patricio Aison (“Prey”)
- Janine Nabers, Donald Glover (“Swarm”)
- Al Yankovic, Eric Appel (“Weird the al Yankovic story”)
MEJOR PROGRAMA DE VARIEDADES
- The Daily Show con Trevor Noah
- Last Week Tonight con John Oliver
- Late Night con Seth Meyers
- The Late Show con Stephen Colbert
- Saturday Night Live
SERIES DE VARIETY
- Last Week Tonight con John Oliver
- A Black Lady Sketch Show
- Saturday Night Live
ESPECIAL DE VARIETY
- El espectáculo de Apple Music del intermedio de la Super Bowl LVII protagonizado por Rihanna
- Chris Rock: Indignación selectiva
- Elton John en directo: Despedida desde el Dodger Stadium
- Los Oscar
- 75ª edición de los premios Tony