MTV VMAs 2023: lista completa de los ganadores

¡Vaya noche la que se vivió en los MTV Video Music Awards 2023. Shakira fue la gran homenajeada de la velada con el premio Video Vanguard Award, gracias a su sólida trayectoria. Además de esto, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs fue reconocido con el Global Icon Award.
Además de Shakira, otros latinos brillaron sobre el escenario del Prudential Center en Newark, en Nueva Jersey. Anitta ofreció una explosiva presentación, además de que se llevó el premio en la categoría de Mejor Latino.
Lista completa de los ganadores
Video del año
- Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
- Nicki Minaj – ‘Super Freaky Girl’
- Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”
- Sam Smith y Kim Petras – “Unholy”
- SZA – “Kill Bill”
- Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
Artista del año
- Beyoncé
- Doja Cat
- Karol G
- Nicki Minaj
- Shakira
- Taylor Swift
Canción del año
- Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
- Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”
- Rema y Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”
- Sam Smith y Kim Petras – “Unholy”
- Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”
- SZA – “Kill Bill”
- Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
Mejor artista nuevo
- GloRilla
- Ice Spice
- Kaliii
- Peso Pluma
- PinkPantheress
- Reneé Rapp
Mejor colaboración
- David Guetta y Bebe Rexha – “I’m Good (Blue)”
- Post Malone y Doja Cat – “I Like You (a Happier Song)”
- Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti y Yung Miami – “Gotta Move On”
- Karol G y Shakira – “TQG”
- Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, 21 Savage y Diddy – “Creepin’”
- Rema y Selena Gomez – “Calm Down'”
Mejor pop
- Demi Lovato – “Swine”
- Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night”
- Ed Sheeran – “Eyes Closed”
- Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
- Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”
- P!nk – “Trustfall”
- Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
Mejor hip-hop
- DJ Khaled ft. Drake y Lil Baby – “Staying Alive”
- GloRilla y Cardi B – “Tomorrow”
- Lil Uzi Vert – “Just Wanna Rock”
- Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz y DMX – “Kant Nobody”
- Metro Boomin ft Future – “Superhero (Heroes and Villains)”
- Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”
- Diddy feat. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – “Gotta Move On” – Motown Records
Mejor R&B
- Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye – “Stay”
- Chlöe ft. Chris Brown – “How Does It Feel”
- Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage y Diddy – “;Creepin’ (Remix)”
- SZA – “Shirt”
- Toosii – “Favorite Song”
- Yung Bleu y Nicki Minaj – “Love in the Way”
Mejor alternativo
- Blink-182 – “Edging”
- Boygenius – “The film”
- Fall Out Boy – 2Hold Me Like a Grudge“
- Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace”
- Paramore – “This Is Why”
- Thirty Seconds to Mars – “Stuck”
Mejor rock
- Foo Fighters – “The Teacher”
- Linkin Park – “Lost (Original Version)”
- Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Tippa My Tongue”
- Måneskin – “The Loneliest”
- Metallica – “Lux Æterna”
- Muse – “You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween”
Mejor latino
- Anitta – “Funk Rave”
- Bad Bunny – “Where She Goes”
- Eslabon Armado y Peso Pluma – “Ella Baila Sola”
- Karol G, Shakira – “TQG”
- Rosalia – “Despecha”
- Shakira – “Acróstico”
Mejor K-pop
- aespa – “Girls”
- BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom”
- Fifty Fifty – “Cupid”
- Seventeen – “Super”
- Stray Kids – “S-Class”
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER – “Sugar Rush Ride”
Mejores afrobeats
- Ayra Starr – “Rush”;
- Burna Boy – “It’s Plenty”
- Davido ft. Musa Keys – “Unavailable”
- Fireboy DML y Asake – “Bandana”
- Libianca – “People”
- Rema y Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”
- Wizkid ft Ayra Starr– “2 Sugar”
Mejor video para bien
- Alicia Keys – “If I Ain’t Got You (Orchestral)”
- Bad Bunny – “El Apagón – Aquí Vive Gente”
- Demi Lovato – “Swine”
- Dove Cameron – “Breakfast”
- Imagine Dragons – “Crushed”
- Maluma – “La Reina”
Actuación destacada del año
- Agosto 2022: Saucy Santana – “Booty”
- Septiembre 2022: Stephen Sanchez – “Until I Found You”
- Octubre 2022: JVKE – “Golden hour”
- Noviembre 2022: Flo Milli – “Conceited”
- Diciembre 2022: Reneé Rapp – “Colorado”
- Enero 2023: Sam Ryder – “All the Way Over”
- Febrero 2023: Armani White – “Goated”
- Marzo 2023: Fletcher – “Becky’s So Hot”
- Abril 2023: TOMORROW X TOGETHER – “Sugar Rush Ride”
- Mayo 2023: Ice Spice – “Princess Diana”
- Junio 2023: FLO – “Losing You”
- Julio 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith – “That Part”
Mejor dirección
- Doja Cat – “;Attention”
- Drake – “Falling Back”
- Kendrick Lamar – “Count Me Out”
- Megan Thee Stallion – “Her”
- Sam Smith y Kim Petras – “Unholy”
- SZA – “Kill Bill
- Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”; - Dirigido por Taylor Swift
Mejor cinematografía
- Adele – “I Drink Wine”
- Ed Sheeran – “Eyes Closed”
- Janelle Monae – “Lipstick Lover”
- Kendrick Lamar – “;Count Me Out”
- Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
- Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”
- Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
Mejores efectos visuales
- Fall Out Boy – “Love From the Other Side”
- Harry Styles – “Music for a Sushi Restaurant”
- Melanie Martinez – “VOID”
- Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”
- Sam Smith y Kim Petras – “Unholy”
- Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
Mejor coreografía
- BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom
- Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night”
- Jonas Brothers – “Waffle House”
- Megan Thee Stallion – “Her”
- Panic! At The Disco – “Middle of a Breakup”
- Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy”
Mejor dirección artística
- boygenius – “The film”
- BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom”
- Doja Cat – “Attention”
- Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace”
- Megan Thee Stallion – “Her”
- SZA – “Shirt”
Mejor edición
- BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom”
- Kendrick Lamar – “Rich Spirit”
- Miley Cyrus –“River”
- Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”
- SZA – “Kill Bill”
- Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”