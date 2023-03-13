Oscar 2023: Uno a uno, los ganadores de la noche

Arranca la noche más especial del cine en Hollywood con la 95a edición de los premios de la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas. El Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles se llenó de estrellas y esperanzas ante los nominados de la noche, con Everything Everywhere All at Once liderando las listas con 11 menciones. Seguida por All Quiet on the Western Front y The Banshees of Inisherin, cada una con nueve contó con ocho oportunidades para llevarse a casa la estatuilla dorada, y The Fabelmans cuenta con siete nominaciones.

¡Aquí la lista completa de ganadores!

©GettyImages



Jamie Lee Curtis, Mejor Actriz de Reparto

Mejor Película

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin



Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Fabelmans

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

Mejor Actor

Austin Butler - Elvis

Brendan Frasser - The Whale

Paul Mescal - Aftersun

Bill Nighy - Living

Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin

Mejor Actriz

Cate Blanchett - Tár

Ana de Armas - Blonde

Andrea Riseborough - To Leslie

Michelle Williams - The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mejor Director

Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans

Todd Field - Tár

Ruben Östlund - Triangle of Sadness

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

Angela Bassett - Wakanda Forver

Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All ay Once

Kerry Condon- The Banshees of Inisherin

Hong Chau - The Whale

Stephanie Hsu - Everything Everywhere All ay Once

Mejor Actor de Reparto

Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All ay Once

Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry - Causeway

Judd Hirsch - The Fabelmans

Mejor Canción Original

‘Applause’ - Tell it Like a Woman

‘Hold My Hand’ - Top Gun: Maverick

‘Lift Me Up’ - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

‘Naatu Naatu’- RRR

‘This is a Life’ - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mejor Vestuario

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Ruth Carter

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mrs. Harris goes to Paris

Mejor Película Extranjera

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argetina 1985

Close

EO

The Quiet Girl

Mejor Sonido

All Quiet on The Western Front

Avatar 2

The Batman

Elvis

Top: Gun Maverick

Mejor Banda Sonora

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fablemans

Mejor Edición

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once - Paul Rogers

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor Fotografía

All Quiet on the Western Front

Bardo

Elvis

Empire of Light - James Friend

Tár

Mejor Diseño de Producción

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar 2

Babylon

Elvis

The Fablemans

Mejores Efectos Visuales

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar 2

The Batman

Black Panther 2

Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor Documental

All that Breathes

All the Beauty and the bloodshed

Fore of Love

A House Made of Spilnters

Navalny

Mejor Corto Documental

The Elephant Whisperers

Halout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

Mejor Película Animada

Pinocchio

Marcel The Shell With Shoes

Puss in Boots

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Mejor Corto Animado

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse

The Flyng Sailors

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Mejor Cortometraje

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le pupille

Night Ride

Thee Red Suitcase

Mejor Maquillaje y Peinado

The Batman

Black panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale - Adrien Morot, Judy Chin

All Quiet on the Western Front

Mejor Guión Adaptado

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

Mejor Guión Original

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fablemans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

Suscríbete a nuestra newsletter. Se el primero en conocer las noticias sobre tus celebridades y miembros de la realeza favoritos y descubre las últimas tendencias en moda y belleza.