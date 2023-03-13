Oscar 2023: Uno a uno, los ganadores de la noche

Arranca la noche más especial del cine en Hollywood con la 95a edición de los premios de la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas. El Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles se llenó de estrellas y esperanzas ante los nominados de la noche, con Everything Everywhere All at Once liderando las listas con 11 menciones. Seguida por All Quiet on the Western Front y The Banshees of Inisherin, cada una con nueve contó con ocho oportunidades para llevarse a casa la estatuilla dorada, y The Fabelmans cuenta con siete nominaciones.
¡Aquí la lista completa de ganadores!
Mejor Película
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Tár
- Triangle of Sadness
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Fabelmans
- Elvis
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Women Talking
Mejor Actor
- Austin Butler - Elvis
- Brendan Frasser - The Whale
- Paul Mescal - Aftersun
- Bill Nighy - Living
- Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin
Mejor Actriz
- Cate Blanchett - Tár
- Ana de Armas - Blonde
- Andrea Riseborough - To Leslie
- Michelle Williams - The Fabelmans
- Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mejor Director
- Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans
- Todd Field - Tár
- Ruben Östlund - Triangle of Sadness
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
- Angela Bassett - Wakanda Forver
- Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All ay Once
- Kerry Condon- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Hong Chau - The Whale
- Stephanie Hsu - Everything Everywhere All ay Once
Mejor Actor de Reparto
- Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All ay Once
- Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brian Tyree Henry - Causeway
- Judd Hirsch - The Fabelmans
Mejor Canción Original
- ‘Applause’ - Tell it Like a Woman
- ‘Hold My Hand’ - Top Gun: Maverick
- ‘Lift Me Up’ - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- ‘Naatu Naatu’- RRR
- ‘This is a Life’ - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mejor Vestuario
- Babylon
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Ruth Carter
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Mrs. Harris goes to Paris
Mejor Película Extranjera
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Argetina 1985
- Close
- EO
- The Quiet Girl
Mejor Sonido
- All Quiet on The Western Front
- Avatar 2
- The Batman
- Elvis
- Top: Gun Maverick
Mejor Banda Sonora
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Fablemans
Mejor Edición
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All At Once - Paul Rogers
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor Fotografía
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Bardo
- Elvis
- Empire of Light - James Friend
- Tár
Mejor Diseño de Producción
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar 2
- Babylon
- Elvis
- The Fablemans
Mejores Efectos Visuales
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar 2
- The Batman
- Black Panther 2
- Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor Documental
- All that Breathes
- All the Beauty and the bloodshed
- Fore of Love
- A House Made of Spilnters
- Navalny
Mejor Corto Documental
- The Elephant Whisperers
- Halout
- How Do You Measure a Year?
- The Martha Mitchell Effect
- Stranger at the Gate
Mejor Película Animada
- Pinocchio
- Marcel The Shell With Shoes
- Puss in Boots
- The Sea Beast
- Turning Red
Mejor Corto Animado
- The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse
- The Flyng Sailors
- Ice Merchants
- My Year of Dicks
- An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It
Mejor Cortometraje
- An Irish Goodbye
- Ivalu
- Le pupille
- Night Ride
- Thee Red Suitcase
Mejor Maquillaje y Peinado
- The Batman
- Black panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
- The Whale - Adrien Morot, Judy Chin
- All Quiet on the Western Front
Mejor Guión Adaptado
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Glass Onion
- Living
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Women Talking
Mejor Guión Original
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- The Fablemans
- Tár
- Triangle of Sadness