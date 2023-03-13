Guillermo del Toro©GettyImages

Oscar 2023: Uno a uno, los ganadores de la noche

La lista completa de los ganadores de la estatuilla dorada

Por Cynthia Valdez -Miami

Arranca la noche más especial del cine en Hollywood con la 95a edición de los premios de la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas. El Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles se llenó de estrellas y esperanzas ante los nominados de la noche, con Everything Everywhere All at Once liderando las listas con 11 menciones. Seguida por All Quiet on the Western Front y The Banshees of Inisherin, cada una con nueve contó con ocho oportunidades para llevarse a casa la estatuilla dorada, y The Fabelmans cuenta con siete nominaciones.

¡Aquí la lista completa de ganadores!

Jamie Lee Curtis©GettyImages
Jamie Lee Curtis, Mejor Actriz de Reparto

Mejor Película

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Tár
  • Triangle of Sadness
  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • The Fabelmans
  • Elvis
  • Top Gun: Maverick
  • Women Talking

Mejor Actor

  • Austin Butler - Elvis
  • Brendan Frasser - The Whale
  • Paul Mescal - Aftersun
  • Bill Nighy - Living
  • Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin

Mejor Actriz

  • Cate Blanchett - Tár
  • Ana de Armas - Blonde
  • Andrea Riseborough - To Leslie
  • Michelle Williams - The Fabelmans
  • Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mejor Director

  • Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans
  • Todd Field - Tár
  • Ruben Östlund - Triangle of Sadness

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

  • Angela Bassett - Wakanda Forver
  • Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All ay Once
  • Kerry Condon- The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Hong Chau - The Whale 
  • Stephanie Hsu - Everything Everywhere All ay Once

Mejor Actor de Reparto

  • Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All ay Once
  • Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Brian Tyree Henry - Causeway 
  • Judd Hirsch - The Fabelmans

Mejor Canción Original

  • ‘Applause’ - Tell it Like a Woman
  • ‘Hold My Hand’ - Top Gun: Maverick
  • ‘Lift Me Up’ - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • ‘Naatu Naatu’- RRR
  • ‘This is a Life’ - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mejor Vestuario

  • Babylon
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Ruth Carter
  • Elvis
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Mrs. Harris goes to Paris

Mejor Película Extranjera 

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Argetina 1985
  • Close
  • EO
  • The Quiet Girl

Mejor Sonido

  • All Quiet on The Western Front
  • Avatar 2
  • The Batman
  • Elvis
  • Top: Gun Maverick

Mejor Banda Sonora

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Babylon
  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • The Fablemans

Mejor Edición

  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Elvis
  • Everything Everywhere All At Once - Paul Rogers
  • Tár
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor Fotografía

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Bardo
  • Elvis
  • Empire of Light - James Friend
  • Tár

Mejor Diseño de Producción

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Avatar 2
  • Babylon
  • Elvis
  • The Fablemans

Mejores Efectos Visuales

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Avatar 2
  • The Batman
  • Black Panther 2
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor Documental

  • All that Breathes
  • All the Beauty and the bloodshed
  • Fore of Love
  • A House Made of Spilnters
  • Navalny

Mejor Corto Documental

  • The Elephant Whisperers
  • Halout
  • How Do You Measure a Year?
  • The Martha Mitchell Effect
  • Stranger at the Gate

Mejor Película Animada

  • Pinocchio
  • Marcel The Shell With Shoes
  • Puss in Boots
  • The Sea Beast
  • Turning Red

Mejor Corto Animado

  • The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse
  • The Flyng Sailors
  • Ice Merchants
  • My Year of Dicks
  • An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Mejor Cortometraje

  • An Irish Goodbye
  • Ivalu
  • Le pupille
  • Night Ride
  • Thee Red Suitcase

Mejor Maquillaje y Peinado

  • The Batman
  • Black panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Elvis
  • The Whale - Adrien Morot, Judy Chin
  • All Quiet on the Western Front

Mejor Guión Adaptado

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Glass Onion
  • Living
  • Top Gun: Maverick
  • Women Talking

Mejor Guión Original

  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • The Fablemans
  • Tár
  • Triangle of Sadness


