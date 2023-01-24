Premios Oscar 2023: Lista completa de nominados

Al fin se han dado a conocer a los nominados de los Premios Oscar 2023, entrega organizada por la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas. La 95a. edición de los premios se llevará a cabo el 12 de marzo de 2023 en el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles.

©GettyImages



Los premios se llevarán a cabo el 12 de marzo de 2023

Everything Everywhere All at Once arrasó en las nominaciones, al encabezar la lista con 11 menciones. Le siguen All Quiet on the Western Front y The Banshees of Inisherin, cada una con nueve menciones. Elvis tiene ocho nominaciones, mientras que The Fabelmans cuenta con siete menciones.

Este martes 24 de enero se dieron a conocer a los nominados de la próxima entrega.

Tenemos para ti la lista completa de nominados:

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

Angela Bassett- “Wakanda Forver”

Jamie Lee Curtis- “Everything Everywhere All ay Once”

Kerry Condon- “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Hong Chau- “The Whale”

Stephanie Hsu- “Everything Everywhere All ay Once”

Mejor Actor de Reparto

Brendan Gleeson- “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Ke Huy Quan- “Everything Everywhere All ay Once”

Barry Keoghan-“The Banshees of Inisherin”

Brian Tyree Henry- “Causeway”

Judd Hirsch- “The Fabelmans”

Mejor Película

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”



“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“Tár”

“Triangle of Sadness”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“The Fabelmans”

“Elvis”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

“Women Talking”

Mejor Actor

Austin Butler- “Elvis”

Brendan Frasser- “The Whale”

Paul Mescal- “Aftersun”

Bill Nighy- “Living”

Colin Farrell- “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Mejor Actriz

Cate Blanchett- “Tár”

Ana de Armas- “Blonde”

Andrea Riseborough- “To Leslie”

Michelle Williams- “The Fabelmans”

Michelle Yeoh- “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Mejor Director

Martin McDonagh- “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert- “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Steven Spielberg- “The Fabelmans”

Todd Field- “Tár”

Ruben Östlund - “Triangle of Sadness”

Mejor Canción Original

‘Applause’- “Tell it Like a Woman”

‘Hold My Hand’- “Top Gun: Maverick”

‘Lift Me Up’- “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

‘Naatu Naatu’- “RRR”

‘This is a Life’- “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Mejor Vestuario

“Babylon”

“Wakanda Forever”

“Elvis”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“Mrs. Harris goes to Paris”

Mejor Película Extranjera

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argetina 1985

Close

EO

The Quiet Girl

Mejor Sonido

All Quiet on The Western Front

Avatar 2

The Batman

Elvis

Top: Gun Maverick

Mejor Banda Sonora

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fablemans

Mejor Edición

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor Fotografía

All Quiet on the Western Front

Bardo

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tár

Mejor Diseño de Producción