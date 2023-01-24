Premios Oscar

Premios Oscar 2023: Lista completa de nominados

‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ arrasó en las nominaciones, al encabezar la lista con 11 menciones

Por Monica Tirado -Miami

Al fin se han dado a conocer a los nominados de los Premios Oscar 2023, entrega organizada por la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas. La 95a. edición de los premios se llevará a cabo el 12 de marzo de 2023 en el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles.

93rd Annual Academy Awards - Backstage©GettyImages
Los premios se llevarán a cabo el 12 de marzo de 2023

Everything Everywhere All at Once arrasó en las nominaciones, al encabezar la lista con 11 menciones. Le siguen All Quiet on the Western Front y The Banshees of Inisherin, cada una con nueve menciones. Elvis tiene ocho nominaciones, mientras que The Fabelmans cuenta con siete menciones. 

Este martes 24 de enero se dieron a conocer a los nominados de la próxima entrega.

Tenemos para ti la lista completa de nominados:

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

  • Angela Bassett- “Wakanda Forver”
  • Jamie Lee Curtis- “Everything Everywhere All ay Once”
  • Kerry Condon- “The Banshees of Inisherin”
  • Hong Chau- “The Whale”
  • Stephanie Hsu- “Everything Everywhere All ay Once”

Mejor Actor de Reparto

  • Brendan Gleeson- “The Banshees of Inisherin”
  • Ke Huy Quan- “Everything Everywhere All ay Once”
  • Barry Keoghan-“The Banshees of Inisherin”
  • Brian Tyree Henry- “Causeway”
  • Judd Hirsch- “The Fabelmans”

Mejor Película

  • “All Quiet on the Western Front”
  • “The Banshees of Inisherin”
  • “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
  • “Tár”
  • “Triangle of Sadness”
  • “Avatar: The Way of Water”
  • “The Fabelmans”
  • “Elvis”
  • “Top Gun: Maverick”
  • “Women Talking”

Mejor Actor

  • Austin Butler- “Elvis”
  • Brendan Frasser- “The Whale”
  • Paul Mescal- “Aftersun”
  • Bill Nighy- “Living”
  • Colin Farrell- “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Mejor Actriz

  • Cate Blanchett- “Tár”
  • Ana de Armas- “Blonde”
  • Andrea Riseborough- “To Leslie”
  • Michelle Williams- “The Fabelmans”
  • Michelle Yeoh- “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Mejor Director

  • Martin McDonagh- “The Banshees of Inisherin”
  • Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert- “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
  • Steven Spielberg- “The Fabelmans”
  • Todd Field- “Tár”
  • Ruben Östlund - “Triangle of Sadness”

Mejor Canción Original

  • ‘Applause’- “Tell it Like a Woman”
  • ‘Hold My Hand’- “Top Gun: Maverick”
  • ‘Lift Me Up’- “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
  • ‘Naatu Naatu’- “RRR”
  • ‘This is a Life’- “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Mejor Vestuario

  • “Babylon”
  • “Wakanda Forever”
  • “Elvis”
  • “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
  • “Mrs. Harris goes to Paris”

Mejor Película Extranjera 

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Argetina 1985
  • Close
  • EO
  • The Quiet Girl

Mejor Sonido

  • All Quiet on The Western Front
  • Avatar 2
  • The Batman
  • Elvis
  • Top: Gun Maverick

Mejor Banda Sonora

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Babylon
  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • The Fablemans

Mejor Edición

  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Elvis
  • Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • Tár
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor Fotografía

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Bardo
  • Elvis
  • Empire of Light
  • Tár

Mejor Diseño de Producción

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Avatar 2
  • Babylon
  • Elvis
  • The Fablemans

Mejores Efectos Visuales

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Avatar 2
  • The Batman
  • Black Panther 2
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor Documental

  • All that Breathes
  • All the Beauty and the bloodshed
  • Fore of Love
  • A House Made of Spilnters
  • Navalny

Mejor Corto Documental

  • The Elephant Whisperers
  • Halout
  • How Do You Measure a Year?
  • The Martha Mitchell Effect
  • Stranger at the Gate

Mejor Película Animada

  • Pinocchio
  • Marcel The Shell With Shoes
  • Puss in Boots
  • The Sea Beast
  • Turning Red

Mejor Corto Animado

  • The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse
  • The Flyng Sailors
  • Ice Merchants
  • My Year of Dicks
  • An Ostrich Told Me

Mejor Cortometraje

  • An Irish Goodbye
  • Ivalu
  • Le pupille
  • Night Ride
  • Thee Red Suitcase

Mejor Maquillaje y Peinado

  • “The Batman”
  • “Black panther: Wakanda Forever”
  • “Elvis”
  • “The Whale”
  • “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Mejor Guión Adaptado

  • “All Quiet on the Western Front”
  • “Glass Onion”
  • “Living”
  • “Top Gun: Maverick”
  • “Women Talking”

Mejor Guión Original

  • “The Banshees of Inisherin”
  • “Everything Everywhere All At Once”
  • “The Fablemans”
  • “Tár”
  • “Triangle of Sadness”
