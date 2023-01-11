Golden Globes 2023: Lista completa de los ganadores

¡Vaya noche la que se vivió en los Golden Globes 2023! Tenemos para ti la lista completa de los grandes triunfadores de la 80a. edición de los premios. La premiación conocida como la ‘antesala de los Oscar’ regresó a la pantalla chica luego de que en 2022 la premiación no fuera transmitida por televisión.

The Fabelmans fue la Mejor Película en la categoría de Drama, mientras que House of the Dragon ganó como Mejor serie de televisión dramática. Quinta Brunson de Abbott Elementary fue la gran sorpresa de la noche, pues arrasó en la categoría de Mejor Actuación de una Actriz en una Serie de Televisión -- Musical o Comedia, en la que figuraban Jenna Ortega y Selena Gomez.

Pinocchio de Guillermo del Toro se llevó el premio como Mejor Película Animada, mientras que el premio de Mejor Banda sonora fue para Justin Hurwitz por Babylon. Después de estar nominada en tres ocasiones, al fin Julia Garner consiguió su Golden Globe como Mejor actuación de una actriz en un papel secundario en una serie de televisión de comedia musical o drama por Ozark.

El productor Ryan Murphy fue homenajeado por su trayectoria de más de 30 años, creando exitosas series como Nip/Tuck, Glee, American Horror Story, The Watcher además de Dahmer.

A continuación la lista completa de los ganadores:

Televisión

Mejor Actuación de un Actor en una Serie de Televisión -- Musical o Comedia

Donald Glover, “Atlanta”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Mejor Actuación de una Actriz en una Serie de Televisión -- Musical o Comedia

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”

Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Mejor Actuación de un Actor en una Serie de Televisión

Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man”

Kevin Costner, “Yellowstone”

Diego Luna, “Andor”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Adam Scott, “Severance”

Mejor Actuación de una Actriz en una Serie de Televisión

Emma D’Arcy, “House of the Dragon”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Imelda Staunton, “The Crown”

Hilary Swank, “Alaska Daily”

Zendaya, “Euphoria”

©GettyImages



Julia Garner ganó como Mejor actuación de una actriz en un papel secundario en una serie de televisión de comedia musical o drama

Mejor actuación de un actor en una serie limitada o película para televisión

Taron Egerton, “Black Bird”

Colin Firth, “The Staircase”

Andrew Garfield, “Under the Banner of Heaven”

Evan Peters, “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Sebastian Stan, “Pam and Tommy”

Mejor actuación de una actriz en una serie limitada o película para televisión

Jessica Chastain, “George and Tammy”

Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna”

Lily James, “Pam and Tommy”

Julia Roberts, “Gaslit”

Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout”

Mejor serie de televisión dramática

“Better Call Saul”

“The Crown”

“House of the Dragon”

“Ozark”

“Severance”

Mejor serie limitada de televisión o película para televisión

“Black Bird”

“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

“Pam and Tommy”

“The Dropout”

“The White Lotus: Sicily”

Mejor actuación de una actriz en un papel secundario en una serie de televisión de comedia musical o drama