92nd Annual Academy Awards - Show
¡Felicidades!

Ariana DeBose, Penélope Cruz y ‘Encanto’ figuran entre los nominados al Oscar 2022: Mira la lista completa

La entrega de premios se transmitirá el 27 de marzo a las 8PM por ABC

Por Shirley Gómez -New York
READ IN ENGLISH

¡La lista completa de la 94a. edición de los Oscar finalmente está aquí! La Academia de las Artes y las Ciencias Cinematográficas recién dio a conocer el nombre de los actores, las películas, las canciones y los profesionales que compiten por la estatuilla dorada.

La ceremonia de los Oscar 2022 se transmitirá el 27 de marzo a las 8PM por ABC. Mira aquí la lista completa de los nominados:

92nd Annual Academy Awards - Backstage©GettyImages

Mejor película

  • Belfast
  • CODA
  • Don’t Look Up
  • Drive My Car
  • Dune
  • King Richard
  • Licorice Pizza
  • Nightmare Alley
  • The Power of the Dog
  • West Side Story

Mejor actor

  • Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
  • Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
  • Andrew Garfield, tick, tick… BOOM!
  • Will Smith, King Richard
  • Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Mejor actriz

  • Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
  • Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
  • Penelope Cruz, Parallel Mothers
  • Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
  • Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Mejor actriz de reparto

  • Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
  • Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
  • Judi Dench, Bel﻿fast
  • Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
  • Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Mejor actor de reparto

  • Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
  • Troy Kotsur, CODA
  • Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
  • J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos
  • Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Mejor director

  • Belfast
  • Drive My Car
  • Licorice Pizza
  • The Power of the Dog
  • West Side Story

Mejor edición

  • Don’t Look Up
  • Dune
  • King Richard
  • The Power of the Dog
  • tick, tick…BOOM!

Maquillaje y peinado

  • Coming 2 America
  • Cruella
  • Dune
  • The Eyes of Tammy Faye
  • House of Gucci

Mejor corto animado

  • Affairs of the Art
  • Bestia
  • Boxballet
  • Robin Robin
  • The Windshield Wiper

Diseño de vestuario

  • Cruella
  • Cyrano
  • Dune
  • Nightmare Alley
  • West Side Story

Mejor corto Live-Action

  • Ala Kachuu — Take and Run
  • The Dress
  • The Long Goodbye
  • On My Mind
  • Please Hold

Sonido

  • Dune
  • No Time To Die
  • The Power of the Dog
  • West Side Story
  • Belfast

Música (Banda sonora)

  • Don’t Look Up
  • Dune
  • Encanto
  • Parallel Mothers
  • The Power of the Dog

Guión adaptado

  • CODA
  • Drive My Car
  • Dune
  • The Lost Daughter
  • The Power of the Dog

Guión original

  • Belfast
  • Don’t Look Up
  • King Richard
  • Licorice Pizza
  • The Worst Person in the World

Película animada

  • Encanto
  • Flee
  • Luca
  • The Mitchells vs. the Machine
  • Raya and the Last Dragon

Canción original

  • “Be Alive,” King Richard
  • “Dos Oruguitas,” Encanto
  • “Down To Joy,” Belfast
  • “No Time To Die,” No Time To Die
  • “Somehow You Do,” Four Good Days

Efectos visuales

  • Free Guy
  • No Time To Die
  • Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
  • Spider-Man: No Way Home
  • Dune

Dirección de fotografía

  • Dune
  • Nightmare Alley
  • The Power of the Dog
  • The Tragedy of Macbeth
  • West Side Story

Diseño de producción

  • Dune
  • Nightmare Alley
  • The Power of the Dog
  • The Tragedy of Macbeth
  • West Side Story

Documental corto

  • Audible
  • Lead Me Home
  • The Queen of Basketball
  • Three Songs For Benazir
  • When We Were Bullies

Documental

  • Ascensions
  • Flee
  • Attica
  • Summer of Soul
  • Writing With Fire

Película extranjera

  • Drive My Car
  • Flee
  • The Hand of God
  • Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
  • The Worst Person In The World

Suscríbete a nuestra newsletter. Se el primero en conocer las noticias sobre tus celebridades y miembros de la realeza favoritos y descubre las últimas tendencias en moda y belleza.
Más sobre
Temas relacionados