Ariana DeBose, Penélope Cruz y ‘Encanto’ figuran entre los nominados al Oscar 2022: Mira la lista completa

¡La lista completa de la 94a. edición de los Oscar finalmente está aquí! La Academia de las Artes y las Ciencias Cinematográficas recién dio a conocer el nombre de los actores, las películas, las canciones y los profesionales que compiten por la estatuilla dorada.
La ceremonia de los Oscar 2022 se transmitirá el 27 de marzo a las 8PM por ABC. Mira aquí la lista completa de los nominados:
Mejor película
- Belfast
- CODA
- Don’t Look Up
- Drive My Car
- Dune
- King Richard
- Licorice Pizza
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power of the Dog
- West Side Story
Mejor actor
- Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
- Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
- Andrew Garfield, tick, tick… BOOM!
- Will Smith, King Richard
- Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Mejor actriz
- Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
- Penelope Cruz, Parallel Mothers
- Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
- Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
- Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
- Judi Dench, Belfast
- Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
- Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Mejor actor de reparto
- Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
- Troy Kotsur, CODA
- Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
- J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos
- Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Mejor director
- Belfast
- Drive My Car
- Licorice Pizza
- The Power of the Dog
- West Side Story
Mejor edición
- Don’t Look Up
- Dune
- King Richard
- The Power of the Dog
- tick, tick…BOOM!
Maquillaje y peinado
- Coming 2 America
- Cruella
- Dune
- The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- House of Gucci
Mejor corto animado
- Affairs of the Art
- Bestia
- Boxballet
- Robin Robin
- The Windshield Wiper
Diseño de vestuario
- Cruella
- Cyrano
- Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- West Side Story
Mejor corto Live-Action
- Ala Kachuu — Take and Run
- The Dress
- The Long Goodbye
- On My Mind
- Please Hold
Sonido
- Dune
- No Time To Die
- The Power of the Dog
- West Side Story
- Belfast
Música (Banda sonora)
- Don’t Look Up
- Dune
- Encanto
- Parallel Mothers
- The Power of the Dog
Guión adaptado
- CODA
- Drive My Car
- Dune
- The Lost Daughter
- The Power of the Dog
Guión original
- Belfast
- Don’t Look Up
- King Richard
- Licorice Pizza
- The Worst Person in the World
Película animada
- Encanto
- Flee
- Luca
- The Mitchells vs. the Machine
- Raya and the Last Dragon
Canción original
- “Be Alive,” King Richard
- “Dos Oruguitas,” Encanto
- “Down To Joy,” Belfast
- “No Time To Die,” No Time To Die
- “Somehow You Do,” Four Good Days
Efectos visuales
- Free Guy
- No Time To Die
- Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- Spider-Man: No Way Home
- Dune
Dirección de fotografía
- Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power of the Dog
- The Tragedy of Macbeth
- West Side Story
Diseño de producción
- Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power of the Dog
- The Tragedy of Macbeth
- West Side Story
Documental corto
- Audible
- Lead Me Home
- The Queen of Basketball
- Three Songs For Benazir
- When We Were Bullies
Documental
- Ascensions
- Flee
- Attica
- Summer of Soul
- Writing With Fire
Película extranjera
- Drive My Car
- Flee
- The Hand of God
- Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
- The Worst Person In The World