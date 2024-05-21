While Prince William didn’t have his wife the Princess of Wales by his side at his first garden party of the year, he was joined by several family members. According to HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!, the heir to the throne “personally invited” his cousins Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie to the Sovereign’s Garden Party that he hosted at Buckingham Palace on May 21. Zara’s husband Mike Tindall, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester were also in attendance. Scroll to see pictures of the royals and what they wore to the garden party...