Princess Rajwa is embarking on an overseas trip!

Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa of Jordan are heading to Singapore. Queen Rania’s eldest son and daughter-in-law will kick off their two-day visit on Thursday, Jan. 11.

The Royal Hashemite Court announced on Wednesday, “HRH Crown Prince Al Hussein, accompanied by HRH Princess Rajwa Al Hussein, on Thursday begins a two-day working visit to Singapore, where His Royal Highness will meet President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, and senior officials and business leaders.”

©Jordanian Royal Court/Getty Images



Royal watchers have been speculating whether the Crown Prince and Rajwa might attend Prince Abdul Mateen of Brunei and Anisha Isa Kalebic’s wedding celebrations. The festivities began on Jan. 7. HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO! previously reported that ﻿the “solemnisation of the marriage vows” will take place on Jan. 11 at the Sultan Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque and that “the highlight of the week-long celebration” will be the “Royal Wedding Reception, followed by a glittering royal banquet where guests are expected to attend from all over the world.”

Prince Abdul Mateen was a guest at Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa’s royal wedding last June. ﻿Sharing pictures from the couple’s ceremony on his Instagram, Prince Abdul Mateen wrote: “A huge congratulations to my friend Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa. Wishing you both a lifetime of love and happiness 🤍.”