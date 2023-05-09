The coronation weekend marked a royal first for Prince Louis! The Prince and Princess of Wales’ youngest child undertook his first official engagement on Monday. As part of The Big Help Out, Louis, five, volunteered with his parents and older siblings, Prince George, nine, and Princess Charlotte, eight, at Upton Scouts Hut in Slough.

The Big Help Out on May 8, which was a tribute to King Charles’ public service, aimed to use “volunteering to bring communities together and create a lasting volunteering legacy from the Coronation Weekend.”

From roasting marshmallows to archery and hand painting, here are all the best photos from Louis’ first royal engagement...