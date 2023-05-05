After the death of Queen Elizabeth II, her eldest son, Prince Charles, became the direct heir to the British crown, and was named the new King, while the Duchess of Cornwall became the Queen consort. Tomorrow, May 6th, 2023, King Charles III will be crowned as the new monarch, marking a historic moment as it will be the first time since 1937 that a Queen Consort is also crowned. As we prepare for this significant moment in the history of the British monarchy, let’s take a closer look at the line of succession.

Carlos is followed by his eldest son, Prince William, and later, his three children with the Duchess of Cambridge. What about Prince Harry and his children? What about the other children of the late Queen? We have below the complete line of succession to the British throne.

In 2013, the norm that regulates the succession to the throne underwent a modification. It now establishes that children born in the first place have preferences regardless of gender, eliminating the historical rule of men over women. However, this law is not retroactive, so Prince Edward, the youngest of the monarch’s four children, is in 14th place, and his older sister Princess Anne, will occupy 17th place.