The Prince and Princess of Wales kicked off a two-day visit to Wales just two days before their 12th wedding anniversary. The royal couple spent Thursday afternoon with the Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team, which is celebrating it’s 60th birthday this year.

The sporty duo﻿ went abseiling while visiting the team on April 27. ﻿“We’re not racing!” Catherine was heard telling her husband. On the first day of their visit, the Prince and Princess also personally delivered pizza from a pizza van to the nearby Dowlais Rugby Club, where members of the team are said to “typically go to relax and socialise.”

