Prince Oscar of Sweden’s birthday photos featured two special guests. Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel’s son turned seven years old on March 2. To mark the occasion, the Swedish Royal Court released two new pictures of Oscar.

The photos were taken at Haga Castle prior to Oscar’s birthday. The young Prince was joined by his big sister, Princess Estelle, who turned 11 last month, in one image. The siblings were pictured sitting back-to-back on stairs.

The Crown Princess family’s dog, named Rio, made an appearance in another one of Oscar’s birthday photos. The image shows Oscar sitting on a couch and cuddling the adorable Cavapoo.

The Swedish Royal Court formally introduced Crown Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel, Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar’s dog in May of 2020. Alongside images of the royal pet, the Royal Court wrote, “The Crown Princess family presents a new family member: Rio.”

