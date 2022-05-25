The Duchess of Cambridge joined Prince William at the final Buckingham Palace garden party of the season. The royal looked lovely on Wednesday recycling a mint green dress, which she teamed with a matching fascinator. Kate wore the high collar frock back in 2019 to a reception marking the 50th anniversary of the Investiture of the Prince of Wales. Both the Duke and Duchess kept dry from the rain on May 25 holding umbrellas as they happily chatted with guests.

Also on hand for Wednesday’s party were Princess Beatrice, Prince Edward, the Countess of Wessex and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester. While the garden party on May 25 was the last one to take place at Buckingham Palace this year, another garden party will be held at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Scotland on June 29.

Buckingham Palace had previously announced that Queen Elizabeth would not be attending this year’s garden parties, and instead would be represented by members of the royal family. Scroll to see photos of Kate, William and more royals at the garden party...