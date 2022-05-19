The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge enjoyed a glamorous night out—with Tom Cruise—on May 19! The royal couple joined the Hollywood star at the UK premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in London. Prince William and Kate walked the red carpet and met with stars from the highly anticipated film.

Sharing photos from the premiere, the Cambridges’ social media accounts wrote: “Wonderful to join @tomcruise, cast, crew and fans of Top Gun: Maverick for this evening’s UK premiere,” adding, “The premiere is in support of the work of @filmtvcharity which helps the tens of thousands of people working behind the scenes in the UK’s world-leading film and television industry.”

Scroll to see all the best photos of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge from the premiere:

