The Barefoot Retreats Burnham Market International Horse Trials were a family affair for the Tindalls! Mia, Lena and little Lucas Tindall had fun with their dad Mike Tindall, while mom Zara Tindall competed on April 14 in Norfolk. Queen Elizabeth’s great-grandchildren were pictured horsing around with their father and enjoying fair rides during the family outing. Scroll to see all of the best photos of Mia, Lena and Lucas...
