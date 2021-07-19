Monaco’s royal family was out in full force on Friday, July 16. Prince Albert, Princess Caroline, Charlotte Casiraghi, Pierre Casiraghi, Beatrice Borromeo, Andrea Casiraghi and Tatiana Casiraghi attended the Monegasque Red Cross Summer Concert. Princess Caroline’s eldest daughter and daughters-in-law were dressed to the nines for the outdoor event held at the Casino de Monte-Carlo.

Scroll to see what the Monégasque royals wore to the concert….