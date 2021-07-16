The Dutch royal family made a colorful splash at their annual summer photocall this year. Queen Maxima, King Willem-Alexander and their daughters–Princess Catharina-Amalia, 17, Princess Alexia, 16, and Princess Ariane, 14–posed for the photos on Friday, July 16 in the garden of Huis ten Bosch Palace in The Hague.

Scroll to see pictures from the royals’ photo session...