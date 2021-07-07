Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands paid a state visit to Germany this week at the invitation of German Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. The Dutch royal couple’s visit to the neighboring country was originally scheduled for last year, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Due to the measures taken by both countries to prevent the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19, it is not possible to properly prepare for the state visit at the moment,” the Dutch Royal House said in 2020 amid the health crisis.

Over a year later, the couple traveled to Germany this week for their visit, which took place “in an adapted form.” Queen Maxima whipped out her statement hats, glamorous gowns and a dazzling tiara for the trip. Scroll to see the royal’s stylish looks from the state visit...