The twins appeared to ham it up for the camera with Jacques flashing a peace sign, while Gabriella gave a thumbs up. In a previous interview with People magazine, Prince Albert said that “in very broad terms, Jacques is a little more shy and a little quieter.” Grace Kelly’s son added, “He’s a great observer and loves to size up the situation. Then he’ll go for it.”

Gabriella, on the other hand, is “a little more outgoing, and she definitely has the gift of gab.” “She’s just a character who loves to dance and to sing,” Albert said. “She has no qualms about being in front of people.”