The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are celebrating ten years of wedded bliss on April 29. Since their fairy-tale wedding at Westminster Abbey back in 2011, Prince William and Kate Middleton have undertaken numerous tours and joint engagements, not to mention welcomed three adorable children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. In honor of the couple’s tenth wedding anniversary, HOLA! USA is taking a look back at some of the most iconic photos of the Duke and Duchess over the years....
