Kate Middleton and Prince Philip’s warm relationship has been on display ever since the Duchess of Cambridge joined the British royal family in 2011. When at royal family events and engagements, Prince William’s wife and the Duke of Edinburgh were often photographed laughing and exchanging smiles. In a personal statement released a few days after Prince Philip’s death, the Duke of Cambridge gave insight into his “extraordinary” grandfather’s relationship with Kate.

“I will always be grateful that my wife had so many years to get to know my grandfather and for the kindness he showed her,” William said.

The Duke concluded his message saying, “Catherine and I will continue to do what he would have wanted and will support The Queen in the years ahead. I will miss my Grandpa, but I know he would want us to get on with the job.”

Although Prince Philip is gone, his memories live on. Take a look back at some of Kate’s best photos with her grandfather-in-law Prince Philip...