Grace Kelly’s family masked up for Monaco’s National Day this year. The Monegasque royals were out in full force for the celebration on Nov. 19, which is also known as Sovereign Prince’s Day. Prince Albert, who recovered from the novel coronavirus in the spring, was joined by his wife Princess Charlene, their five-year-old twins—Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, as well as his sister Princess Caroline and members of her family, including daughters-in-law Tatiana Casiraghi and Beatrice Borromeo.

The Prince’s Palace revealed earlier this month that Prince Albert wanted the 2020 National Day program adjusted “in order to take into account the health rules imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.” The day began with a Te Deum mass followed by a military ceremony at the Cour d’Honneur of the Prince’s Palace.



Scroll through to see the best photos from the royal family affair…