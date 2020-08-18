Happy birthday, Beatrice Borromeo! Princess Caroline’s daughter-in-law turned 35 on Aug. 18. The mom of two, who is a descendant of an Italian noble family and the daughter of Count Carlo Ferdinando Borromeo, married Prince Albert of Monaco’s nephew Pierre Casiraghi in 2015. Since their royal wedding, the couple has welcomed two sons together: Stefano and Francesco.

Speaking to Vanity Fair España in 2017, Beatrice opened up about her relationship with Pierre. “Sometimes I think about how lucky I am to have created a real family with someone I trust completely, that we have been in love for almost 10 years and that I know it will last a lifetime,” she gushed. “Living in Monaco is not a plus, it is simply our life now. The great privilege is to have found a person with whom I am happy.”



In honor of Beatrice’s birthday, HOLA! USA is taking a look at her and Pierre’s cutest couple moments throughout the years...