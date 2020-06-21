Prince William might be a future monarch, but he’s also the king of dads. The Duke of Cambridge became a parent in 2013 with the arrival of his and Kate Middleton’s first child, Prince George. The royal couple has since welcomed daughter Princess Charlotte in 2015 and son Prince Louis in 2018. “Having children is the biggest life-changing moment,” the Queen’s grandson confessed in the recent documentary Football, Prince William, and Our Mental Health.

Despite his royal status, William is like any other dad who showers his children with affection. “As far as we’re concerned, within our family unit we are a normal family,” he told BBC in 2016. “I love my children the same way any father does.”

In honor of the royal dad of three’s 38th birthday on June 21, which happens to fall on Father’s Day this year, HOLA! USA is taking a look at some of William’s best dad moments with his little Princess and Princes...