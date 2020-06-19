Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel are celebrating a decade of love! The royal couple tied the knot on June 19, 2020, in Stockholm, Sweden – a year after getting engaged in February 2009. Their love story began in a gym after a training session at the then Daniel Westling‘s fitness center in the mid-2000s. From there, their relationship only evolved into what eventually became a marriage and a beautiful family of four after welcoming their daughter Princess Estelle and son, Prince Oscar.

Daniel and Victoria said “I do” in front of their friends, family and millions of royal watchers. Today, the future Queen and her husband are still going strong, and when you scroll down to the last photo, you’ll realize they’ve even started matching, which is a whole other level of #relationshipgoals. In honor of their milestone anniversary, here’s a look back at their lifetime of love and happiness!