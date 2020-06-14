Five years ago on June 13, 2015, Prince Carl Philip married the love of his life, Sofia Hellqvist in the royal chapel in Stockholm. The two, who are now parents to Princes Gabriel and Alexander, met one fateful evening in 2010 when they were dining separately at a restaurant but their companions knew each other. Sofia was a model and student in New York City before joining the Swedish royal family. She even had a stint on reality show Paradise Hotel. Carl was one of the most eligible bachelors in his country and beyond before his relationship with Sofia.

As hundreds of their families and friends witnessed their love firsthand, there is no surprise that it has continued the duration of their marriage. To commemorate their special day, the prince took to Instagram to share some of his favorite photos along with a sweet message to his bride. “Sometimes every human being comes to a decisive choice; a choice that determines your whole future and which is about who you are and above all who you want to be,” he wrote in Swedish. “And often it requires courage. Courage not to choose the easy path just because it is easy, but courage to stay on the hard path because it is right. Today we celebrate five year wedding anniversary.”

Keep scrolling to see more from the day she became a princess in their own fairy tale royal wedding.