Many people do not associate Latinas with royals – but guess what – they exist! Argentina-born Queen Maxima is a Monarch of The Netherlands, but she remains true to her Latina heritage, maintaining her warmth and Argentina citizenship. Princess Alessandra de Osma, who’s married to Prince Christian of Hanover (and expecting twins), is originally from Peru, and she and her Prince had a beautiful religious ceremony in her hometown back in 2018.

Then there is Afro-Latina Princess Angela Gisela Brown of Liechtenstein, who not many people know about. Originally from Panama, the brunette beauty married Prince Maximilian of Liechtenstein in January 2000. Ahead of saying yes to the man of her dreams, she studied at Parsons School of Design in New York and worked as a fashion director for Adrienne Vittadini before launching her own line, A. Brown.

Most of these women aren’t only royalty, but they’re humanitarians, philanthropists, fashion mavens and entrepreneurs too. Keep scrolling for more Latinas who have married into a European royal family.