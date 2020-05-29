Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
As Princess Alessandra de Osma awaits the arrival of her and Prince Christian of Hanover’s twins this summer, we take a look at other royal families whose lives have been blessed with two children. From Princess Mary and Prince Frederik of Denmark’s youngest children Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine through to Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco’s adorable twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella. Two’s definitely company!
