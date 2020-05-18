The Hello singer has been part of the L.A. crowd since May 2016 after she purchased her Dutch Colonial-inspired at an estimated $9.3 million. This home boasts six bathrooms, open-plan kitchen, living room and dining room, pool with a gazebo and four bedrooms. In 2019, the Send My Love singer was said to have purchased her second L.A. home for an estimated $10.6 million. This home features five bedrooms and six bathrooms, and is reported to have been bought for her purchased for her ex-husband Simon Konecki.